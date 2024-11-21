Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023) $33 $60 Save $27 Plugging in the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to any compatible TV set gives you instant access to 4K movies, TV shows, games, Alexa skills, Echo and Ring smart home controls, and so much more. Not bad for a device that is on sale right now for just $33. $33 at Amazon

Few products are easier to recommend or impulsively buy during the holiday season than Amazon's Fire TV Stick. Even if you already have an Amazon-equipped smart TV, you can use it on an older, dumber set, say in an office, guest room, or outdoors, or you can throw it in your luggage and take all of your streaming accounts and digital media with you on your travels. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is particularly impressive. It supports 4K and Dolby Atmos media, Wi-Fi 6E streaming speeds, and other advanced tech, and it just hit an all-time low price of $33.

Related Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) review: Inexpensive and feature-packed You don't have to be an Amazon fan to love this streaming stick, but it helps

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Close

We scored the most recent release of the 4K Max a 9 out of 10 in our review, noting that it was faster than and had double the storage of the Fire TV Stick 4K. We also really liked that it supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision and that its compatibility with the faster Wi-Fi 6E speeds (for those who can benefit from it) made things like streaming 4K media and cloud gaming a breeze. Speaking of which, you can play actual games on here as long as you have a Bluetooth controller and access to a cloud service like Amazon's Luna or Xbox Game Pass.

Of course, if you're already steeped in the Amazon ecosystem, you get even more benefits, such as easy access to all of your Prime media purchases, real-time Prime shipping updates, and instant access to Alexa via a button on the included remote. The device also works seamlessly with other Amazon products, allowing you to pair select Echo speakers for a home theater setup (though, be aware that Bluetooth and video can yield mixed results due to lag) or get a picture-in-picture Live View of your Ring Doorbell and camera feeds.

There aren't many caveats here. One of the biggest knocks on Fire TV Sticks used to be how slow they were to move about the menu and launch apps, but we didn't experience that issue at all in our review. In fact, we said we "loved the responsiveness" and found it fast enough to load various movies, TV shows, and even apps without being annoying. It's a fantastic package–one that we named to our best streaming devices guide—and it's made even better by today's all-time low price. We can't imagine it going much, if any, lower on Black Friday, so be sure to grab one while you can!