If you’ve been holding off on getting a new smart plug for your smart home setup, there isn’t going to be a better time than this Black Friday. Amazon’s highly-rated Alexa-enabled Smart Plug is down to its lowest price we have seen so far, striking off a handsome $10 from its usual price.

Coming from Amazon, the Smart Plug just needs the Alexa app for a quick setup process — no hubs required. That also means it works right out of the box with Alexa smart speakers and screens (no Google Assistant support, obviously) without the need for any additional pairing. The Amazon plug gets you all the smart features, like setting schedules for your appliances and controlling them even when you’re not at your home. Since it doesn’t support the 5GHz band, you’ll have to ensure that your router’s 2.4GHz band is up and running.

The $15 deal price for this Amazon smart plug is set to expire by the end of the day, so make sure to grab one before stock runs out. At this price, you can even pick up a bunch of these to make all dumb outlets in your house smart. And if you’re looking to add another Alexa speaker to your setup, Amazon has also discounted the redesigned 4th-gen Echo Dot to $30 for Black Friday — which is the lowest it has been since launch.

Buy at AmazonFor more great deals like this, check out our Black Friday deals roundup.

Vulnerability in recent MediaTek chips could allow apps to eavesdrop on you, but it's been fixed The exploit was not observed in the wild

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email