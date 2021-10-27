After their announcement last month, Amazon's first run of its own-make Fire TV Omni- and 4-series panels are on sale today. They're not splashy OLED panels and the sound systems aren't hi-fi, but they do make an affordable starting point for most people building out their home entertainment systems.

The 4-series is the more affordable of the two, focusing on 4K as a standard feature with support for HDR10, HLG (a broadcast-friendly HDR format), and Dolby Digital Plus. TV sets are equipped with standard 8W stereo speakers and come with three HDMI ports, a separate HDMI eARC/ARC port for audio accessories, Ethernet, USB, coaxial out, 3.5mm, and an optical port plus an Alexa voice remote.

There are three sizes: 43" for $370, 50" for $470, and 55" for $520. You can purchase them here.

The higher-end Omni series offers plenty of the same baselines as the 4 series does in a slightly sleeker form, mainly in the reduction of bezels. There's also a physical off button on the set for Alexa voice pickup. The 65" and 75" versions come with Dolby Vision for enhanced details and color on streaming content.

Here's what it will cost you to snag a Fire TV Omni in any of five sizes:

43" - $410

50" - $510

55" - $560

65" - $830

75" - $1,100

The Fire TV Omni product page is here.

Amazon offers a 1-year limited warranty — 4-year extensions are available at variable prices depending on model — with up to 30 days for free returns for all of these new TVs, though the company's overarching extended return policy allowing products purchased between October 1 and December 31 to be returned through January 31 is in effect.

While we do hope that these TVs will have a chance at some Black Friday discounts, we don't expect them to ship in time for Christmas at those prices.

