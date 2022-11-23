Black Friday is here (in spirit, anyway), and the deals are going strong. We've been seeing all manner of great deals on smart home tech so far, but few have been as appealing as this one: right now, all of Amazon's latest Echo Dot speakers are super cheap, starting at just $25.

Amazon Echo Dot

The fifth-generation Echo Dot is the standout here, with a sale price of just $25 — half off its already affordable $50 MSRP. The newest Dot has a larger audio driver that can pump out fuller sound than previous generations, plus Eero Wifi integration that extends your Eero mesh network by up to 1,000 square feet. For 25 bucks a pop, you might as well grab a handful as easy gifts — or for yourself.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

The Echo Dot with Clock is a considerably more useful device than the standard Echo Dot, thanks to its namesake feature. Yes, the dot matrix display on this Dot's frontside can show the time, but new for this generation, it can also display other simple information like the current weather. Outside the Dot with Clock's display functionality, it's the same as the standard Dot. It's usually $60, but for Black Friday, Amazon's bumped the price down to $40. Whether the added Clock bits are worth an additional $15 over the $25 standard Echo Dot is up to you, but we tend to lean yes.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $40 $60 Save $20 The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is a normal Echo Dot with — you guessed it — a clock added. The newest generation can show more than just the time, though: it can also show you the weather and the name of any media you're listening to. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Dot Kids

Finally, the Echo Dot Kids is also on sale — and like the regular Dot, it's half off. Normally $60, it's going for a cool $30 this Black Friday. Hardware-wise, it's the same as the regular Echo Dot, but with a cute face pattern on its surface (the fifth generation comes in owl or dragon designs). But the really kid-friendly parts are that the Dot Kids comes with a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to content and activities geared toward children. It also comes with a two-year replacement warranty in case your kid happens to destroy it.

And hey, even if you don't have kids, that owl design is pretty rad and probably worth the extra $5 it costs versus a standard Dot right now.