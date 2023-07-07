Amazon Echo Buds (3rd Gen) $35 $50 Save $15 Prime Day has made it the perfect time to buy Amazon's all-new Echo Buds. Normally priced at $50, you can grab a pair for yourself right now in black or white for just $35, a new all-time low for these. $35 at Amazon

If you haven't already ditched the wires for your headphones, there's no better time to do it than right now. Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's annual sales event, has brought with it a number of big discounts that make the transition so much more affordable than ever before. Right now, you can pick up the latest Echo Buds for just $35, a discount of 30% compared to the regular price. These wireless earbuds are available in both black and white right now, but odds aree we will see them start to sell out sooner than later at this price.

Why would you want wireless earbuds?

Wired headphones have been around for a long time and were pretty much the standard until the past few years. Now, people prefer the convenience of being able to leave the wires behind and pop in an earbud when needed. Wireless earbuds come in a variety of shapes, colors, sizes, and even prices. You can get some pretty basic ones for under $10 and some that have all the fancy features for well over $200. If you're looking to make the transition and don't need anything too fancy, Amazon's newest Echo Buds may be just the perfect set for you.

They have a semi-in-ear design, which means they block a little bit of the outside world's noise but still let you hear what's happening around you. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life per charge with the included charging case and can be connected to two devices at the same time with seamless switching between them. You can set up the tap controls on each earbud to activate features like controlling your music, muting the mics on the buds, and more. They can be used as a pair, or you can opt to use just the left or right bud on its own, giving you the freedom you need to use them in any situation.

Unlike most other headphones on the market, you will need to use the Alexa app on your phone to get these set up. That means you'll need an Amazon account and these will then be linked to itt. Once set up, you can use them like normal and don't need to use the Alexa app regularly.