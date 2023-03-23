Android TV and Google TV-powered streaming boxes and televisions might hog all the limelight, but Amazon, with its Fire TV products, is an equally big player in the market. Several of the best TVs run on Fire OS, with multiple Fire TV devices making it our list of the best streaming boxes worth your money. The first Amazon Fire TV launched in 2014, and now eight years later, the company has managed to sell over 200 million Fire TV devices globally. To celebrate this occasion, Amazon is expanding its Fire TV lineup with new screen sizes and launching an even more affordable lineup of TVs.

The Fire TV Omni QLED series — which was only available in 65-inch and 75-inch so far — is now expanding to include three new sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. Amazon's Omni QLED lineup of TVs features a 4K Quantum Dot Display with advanced HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ support. They deliver higher brightness levels, deeper blacks, and better contrast. And thanks to far-field microphones, you can trigger Alexa from even across the room.

Another highlight is support for the Fire TV Ambient Experience, where the TV can display your photos, useful Alexa widgets like sticky notes and reminders, and artwork in standby mode. With the release of its new TVs, the company has expanded the roster of the built-in gallery to include 1,700 new artwork. Amazon also promises to improve the feature later this year with support for dynamic art, which will be based on the time of the day, temperature, weather, and other factors.

Alongside its premium Fire TV Omni QLED series, Amazon announced the Fire TV 2-series featuring televisions with 32" and 40" panels. They are budget-oriented TVs, with the 32" model packing an HD panel while the 40" TV has an FHD display. Other notable specs include HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio support. The TVs also come with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, allowing you to trigger the voice assistant easily.

Pricing for the 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED starts from $450, while the Fire TV 2-series starts from $200. Amazon is also expanding the availability of its Omni QLED and Fire TV 2-series TVs to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico.

Lastly, the company is adding ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids) support to its TVs. So, if you use Starkey or Cochlear hearing implants, you can connect them directly to your Amazon TV.