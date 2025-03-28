Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023) $40 $60 Save $20 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is feature-packed, delivering AI search functionality, access to more than 1.5 million movies and shows, and a blazing fast interface. $40 at Amazon

It isn't uncommon to find deals among the Amazon Fire TV Stick lineup, but the most premium streaming stick of the bunch is standing out to us right now. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is seeing a 33% discount, which brings its price down to $40 from its regular price of $60. This discount is part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, so act quickly to claim the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 while you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Among the best Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max stands out as being particularly feature-packed. You'll get everything you need out of this streaming stick, including 4K resolution and built-in access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. You can even tap into Xbox games without an Xbox console required. When it comes to getting absorbed in all of that content, features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio go a long way toward making it a more immersive experience.

But these features are found in plenty of other streaming devices, so what makes the Fire TV Stick 4K Max stand out? One thing is speed. It has a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and a snappy interface. But also on-board is Wi-Fi 6E support, which can deliver ultra-smooth 4K streaming. This is true even when you've got multiple devices connected to the internet at a time.

AI is another reason to consider the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Smart searching is available, allowing you to more easily find your way through all of the content that's available with this streaming device. Utilizing Alexa, you can find movies by actor, plot, and even quotes from the movie. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max can even take control of compatible smart devices and let you give commands right from your TV.

This deal on the Fire TV 4K Max isn't likely to last long, so click over to Amazon and claim this $20 savings while you can. It's good for 33% off the popular streaming stick, and it brings its price down to just $40.