Air quality is no joke, and with wildfires and other climate disasters becoming a regular occurrence, it's something to keep an eye on. Plenty of companies — including Google — have made it easy to monitor the air outside your home and in your community. With Amazon's latest gadget, it wants to bring the same level of knowledge and tracking inside.

The Smart Air Quality Monitor is a new gadget designed to sync with existing Alexa devices to detect all sorts of pollutants and other dangerous toxins in the air. Amazon says its tracker can measure dust, organic compounds, temperature and humidity, and even carbon monoxide — all to alert you when there's something wrong in your home. Everything is charted in the Alexa app, showing stats over hours, days, and even weeks.

When your air quality does drop beyond a certain threshold, Amazon will notify you directly — either on your smartphone or through an Echo device. While you can take only so much action at a time (the company notes explicitly opening a window or turning on a fan as two steps worth tackling), the goal is to create a cleaner, healthier home over time.

Despite tracking five different elements, keep in mind this unit isn't designed to replace a carbon monoxide alarm. It's also limited to indoor use — for outdoor air quality, you'll still want to rely on professional tracking tools like AirNow's AQI.

Amazon's Smart Air Quality Monitor is up for pre-order now for $69.99 with orders shipping on December 8th. It's also available bundled with an Echo Dot (4th gen) for $79.99 or an Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) for $89.99.

