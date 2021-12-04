Fitness trackers are perfect for anyone looking to improve their health and wellness without the unnecessary bulk and bloat of a smartwatch. While companies like Fitbit lead the pack, Amazon is looking to make a big splash with its latest wearable, the Halo View. It's not out until next week, but you can already save $30 on it — the perfect stocking stuffer ahead of the holiday season.

It's hard to talk about the Halo View without addressing the elephant in the room: this thing sure does look like the Fitbit Charge 5. The rectangular OLED display and silicon bands make the comparison impossible to avoid. If there's one significant difference between the two products, it's the price. The Halo View is $100 less than Fitbit's latest tracker, even at full price. With this pre-release sale, you can score it for just $50. While you'll miss out on a few advanced sensors and features — including EDA, GPS, and NFC for contactless payments — it's hard to argue with a price this cheap.

Like Fitbit, Amazon's Halo products include an optional premium membership for advanced health tracking. Every Halo View comes with a year's subscription, valued at $3.99 per month once it's time to renew. Not only is that twice as long as what Fitbit's gadgets offer — it's also far, far more affordable once it's time to pay up.

We'll have to get our hands on Amazon's newest tracker to tell how it compares to the Charge 5 — or any other wearable, for that matter. But at $50, it might just be worth taking a gamble on. Grab yours using the link below.

Buy at Amazon:

Amazon Halo View

YouTube for Android adds new listening controls for easier music playback A handy little feature, but it's exclusive to Premium subscribers

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email