Move over, obsolete book technology. E-readers make it infinitely easier and more comfortable to consume the written word, and few do it better than the most recent crop of Amazon Kindles. They're all lightweight, packed with competent hardware and helpful features, and streamlined to deliver an enjoyable user experience. There are several models to choose from, nearly all of them at notable discounts for Black Friday.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon released the Paperwhite to fill the midrange void between the base model Kindle and the costly, high-end Oasis, and it really hit the mark. It's bigger, brighter, and more rugged than the standard model, with dynamic backlighting and waterproof construction. It lasts for weeks without needing a recharge, and when it does, you'll be able to plug in the same USB-C cable that all your other new electronics use. If you read a lot and want a comfortable time doing so, don't sleep on the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle (2022)

The recently refreshed base model Kindle may not be outfitted with high-end hardware or many fancy features, but it's an extremely solid piece of equipment. It's lightweight, small, comfortable to hold, and should last for at least several years of regular use without breaking down (much like the last few base model versions). Despite its relatively low place on the totem pole, it still sports a high-resolution display and glare-free display meant to mimic reading from real paper. The 2022 Kindle is perfect for people who need to have a book on them and are ready to read at a moment's notice.

Other great Black Friday Amazon Kindle deals

Those are far from the only two Kindles, and each model has something worthwhile to offer. For example, none of the most recent releases offer integrated 4G connectivity, so if you need a constant pathway to more books, you'll have to dig a little deeper. Similarly, fans of graphic novels or anybody with a massive e-book collection might want more storage, which you can find in other Kindle models. Like many Amazon products, there are also kid-friendly Kindles geared toward durability and content focused on young people.

The simplest and most straightforward choice is, of course, the basic 2022 Kindle. But you will notice a difference when upgrading to a Paperwhite or, better yet, a Paperwhite signature edition. Whichever you choose, consider protecting it with one of the many great Kindle cases. There's also a decent selection of other accessories available, like stands and carrying sleeves. Finally, while they aren't all as streamlined as the Kindle family, some competing e-readers are worth keeping an eye on.