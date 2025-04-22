Summary Amazon's Book Sale for 2025 starts soon, lasting until April 28th, with up to 88% off popular titles.

Some deals are already live, including discounts on Fire HD devices and many books.

Look out for limited-time discounts on memberships for Prime, Audible, and Comixology during the sale.

One of the best things about being a Kindle customer is that there is no shortage of Amazon deals to take advantage of throughout the year to snag yourself an e-reader at a discount. And thanks to the First Reads program, if you're a Prime subscriber, you get to choose a free e-book or two every month. And if you're really into discounts on e-books, then you've likely heard of Stuff Your Kindle Day, of which there is a fresh crop of novels ripe for the picking. This is why it's exciting to learn Amazon is holding a big book sale starting tomorrow, with some deals already live to sweeten the pot, from physical books to e-books to audiobooks to e-readers.