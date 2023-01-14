Source: Best Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 $55 Save $15 We're big fans of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for a number of reasons. It has all the great features of the cheaper Fire TV sticks with the addition of support for 4K, Dolby Vision, and other technologies to bring all that TV real estate to life. Today's discount just makes the package even more enticing — it's $15 off MSRP, bringing the price to $40. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max — could Amazon have crammed any more buzzwords into the name? — made our latest list of best streaming devices as the top value pick. It offers a number of premium features at a very fair price point. That price gets even more appealing with today's deal, knocking it down to just $40. That's a few bucks off its Black Friday record low, but it's as a good of a discount as you can get for the time of year. It's also definitely a welcome one on an already great product.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The obvious answer here is that you should definitely buy it if you've already invested into Amazon's ecosystem with other Fire or Echo devices floating around and happen to be in the market for a 4K streaming stick. These products were made to connect and work seamlessly together, allowing you to do things like view your Alexa-friendly video doorbell or security camera right on your TV or wirelessly pair your Echo speakers for home theater-like audio.

Even for people who aren't exclusively partial to Amazon, there's plenty here to like. For starters, there's the benefit that all Fire TV Sticks provide: easy access to the retailer's massive collection of TV shows, movies, apps, and, of course, Alexa skills. On top of that, the 4K Max adds things like a snappier processor for faster UI navigation and load times, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for more reliable 4K streaming, and support for all the latest technologies like Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos.

Other Fire TV Stick deals

If you don't need the 4K support, or some of the more advanced features mentioned above, there are other Fire TV Stick models that also happen to be on sale. They all offer the same access to Amazon's Fire TV system and Alexa skills, but you'll obviously get more capabilities as you go up in price.

The 4K Max is our top pick, but you could go down to the Stick Lite for just $25 if you don't need any of the bells and whistles, or up to the Fire TV Cube for $125 if you want the absolute top model.

Regardless of which one you pick, be aware that you're going to have to deal with the new, oft-maligned Fire TV interface that is both cluttered and littered with ads. But if you can get past that, these are solid discounts on some great hardware that was already considered affordable.