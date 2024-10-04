Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023) $35 $60 Save $25 The second generation of Amazon's Fire TV 4K Max features support for Wi-Fi 6E, up to 16GB of internal storage, and a revamped processor for lightning-fast streaming and navigation. $35 at Amazon

Smart TV's are all the rage anymore, with most TVs shipping with their own smart UIs. But when there are so many budget TV sets out there, their streaming capabilities can often leave a lot to be desired. This is where third-party streaming devices come in, and one of the best sticks on the market is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max from 2023, especially when it is discounted by a whopping 42%, bringing the price down to $35, which is an absolute steal where you can easily buy enough for every screen in the house.

What's great about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

When it comes to streaming hardware, value is at the top of the list. What features you do get for your money, and just how much money will you have to spend to get the features you want. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max indeed delivers on this front. Not only is it incredibly affordable, thanks to today's sale, but you get 4K streaming support that offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. You can also turn your TV into a centerpiece by taking advantage of its Ambient Experience that displays museum art as if your TV were a picture frame. And, since this is the second generation stick, you get 16GB of storage to house all of your favorite apps.

Let's also not forget that this is a streaming stick and not a streaming box, which means if you are shooting for a minimal setup that doesn't clutter your living room, this stick easily hides behind the TV, where you'll never even notice it's there. Lastly, a remote is included, and it straddles the line of usefulness without being too big, and since it uses AAA batteries, you won't have to worry about charging it when batteries run low; you can just pop in another set and continue with your navigation.

So if you are looking to smarten your TV setup with an interface that doesn't lag, one that you can trust Amazon will keep updates, one that doesn't break the bank, look no further than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max currently on sale for $35. It's one of our favorite Fire TV devices for a reason.