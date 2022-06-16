Amazon's annual Prime Day event doesn't officially kick off for a few weeks yet, but the company's known to roll out plenty of deals before the festivities begin in earnest. Right now, the company's running a big Father's Day sale on all kinds of stuff — including many of its own devices that'll surely be marked down again for Prime Day.

You can save on Fire TV devices, Echo speakers and displays, Kindles, and more right now. The discounts on offer aren't groundbreaking — this stuff's all been available for less at some point or another. But these are still juicy discounts off MSRP, and if you're actually shopping for Father's Day, Amazon should be able to deliver your last-minute gifts in the nick of time — provided you order fast.

Tons of stuff is on sale, but here are some of our favorite deals available right now.

Fire TV deals

Amazon's got its whole range of Fire TV devices discounted with prices starting at just $20. Looking for a smart TV with Amazon's software built in? Plenty of those are on sale, too.

Fire tablet deals

Amazon's Fire tablets are some of the best inexpensive alternatives to more premium devices from the likes of Samsung and Apple, and that's especially true when they're on sale. For Father's Day, Amazon has Fire tablets starting at just 40 bucks. Kids' versions are on sale, too.

Kindle deals

There's no discount on the newest Kindle Paperwhite (though you can save a few bucks on a nice cover for it), but you can snag one of Amazon's e-readers for as cheap as $60 right now.

Echo speaker deals

Now's a great time to build out your dad's smart speaker setup (or your own, we won't tell). For Father's Day, Amazon has discounted its newest Echo and Echo Dot, with prices starting at $28.

Echo Show deals

Several Echo Show smart displays are on sale for Father's Day, too, including the Show 5 (and its kid-friendly counterpart), the Echo Show 8, and an interesting bundle that includes the huge Echo Show 15 and a smaller Echo Show 5 for $250.

That's not all, though: Amazon's got deals on all kinds of tech right now, including Blink cameras and doorbells, the Halo fitness band, and Fire tablets for kids. Hit the link below to check out the full sale.

