If you're looking for a smart home device that can double as a premium speaker, the Amazon Echo is one of the most popular smart speakers out there. It's also one worth considering if you're looking for some savings, as Amazon has it marked down to just $65. That's a savings of $35 from its regular price of $100, and it's one of the best prices we've seen on the Echo. Amazon will knock an additional 20% off if you want to trade-in a similar device.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo smart speaker

The Amazon Echo has been a reliable smart speaker option for years, which is why we consider it the best classic smart speaker. It has been updated several times over the years, and the one you find discounted here is the newest of the bunch. It delivers detailed sound with the capacity to recognize the acoustics of the room it's in, and automatically adjust its playback to suit. The Echo also comes with built-in access to streaming apps like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and SiriusXM.

But a smart speaker is about more than just listening to your favorite music. The Amazon Echo, in fact, can act as an entire smart home hub. With the Echo you'll be able to control compatible lights, locks, and sensors, and with Alexa included you can even take control with voice commands. Any Alexa-compatible smart home device will be able to connect to the Echo.

The Echo can come in quite handy for day-to-day use. It can set times, reminders, and alarms, and you can even use it to ask Alexa things throughout the day. If you have a TV that needs an audio boost, the Echo can pair with compatible Fire TV devices to deliver a more immersive experience. And if you decide to purchase several Amazon Echos, you can fill your home with synchronized music, and even use them to make announcements to the whole house.

While the Amazon Echo regularly goes for $100, right now you can grab it for 35% off at Amazon. That brings its price to just $65, but you'll need to act quickly, as Amazon has this marked as a limited time deal.