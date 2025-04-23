Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $45 $60 Save $15 Amazon's Fire 7 is the company's most affordable tablet, offering a 10-hour battery life, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB or 32GB of storage. It's a device designed for reading and consuming media, all of which is accessible in Amazon's customized version of Android. $45 at Amazon

There is no shortage of Android tablets on the market, and thanks to this competition Amazon has made its bones with the Fire line by undercutting the competition's price, which is why the Fire 7 tablet is known as the budget option when it retails for $60, an incredible price for a intuitive tablet even your kids and grandparents can use. Well, thanks to Amazon's Book Sale that started today, a handful of Amazon's reading hardware is also on sale, which means you can pick up an Amazon Fire 7 tablet right now for 25% off, bringing the cost down to $45. At this price, you could buy an entire fleet for the family and still spend less than a typical Samsung or Google tablet.

What's great about the Amazon Fire 7 tablet

Price, price, and price

Seriously, at $45, you won't be finding a better tablet for your money. Sure, the Fire 7 isn't some top-of-the-line powerhouse, but it certainly gets the job done, and what with Amazon subsidizing the cost of its Fire tablets to ensure the device is used as a window to its storefront, that's how you know you're getting a deal. Plus, if you don't enjoy how Amazon locks its tablets down, you can always toss the Play Store on the device to get the most out of your purchase. After all, this is where Android shines; it's an incredibly versatile OS that can be easily tweaked, even Amazon's version.

The Amazon Fire 7 is also a smaller tablet, good for carrying around, and easy for children to get their hands on without constant fumbling. The plastic back leans into this, resulting in a light device that can also take a beating without showing too much wear. There are even three different colors to choose from: Black, Denim, and Rose, as plastic is easy to color, another benefit of the design.

Oh, and since Alexa is built-in, you can easily bark commands on the tablet, using it as a smart home hub for your Alexa-connected devices. For $45, you won't find a better alternative when Echo Shows retail for double or more. Basically, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is an incredible steal at $45, so if you're looking to celebrate Amazon's Book Sale in style, picking up a Fire 7 or two for the family is a no-brainer. And don't forget, Mother's Day is around the corner.