Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 From Spatial Audio to ANC, the Beats Studio Pro have a range of premium features to offer. While this deal is going on, however, you can grab them for a much less premium price. $180 at Amazon

There's a Big Spring Sale going on at Amazon, and the retail giant has some impressive headphone deals to choose from. One that really stands out is this deal on the Beat Studio Pro, which drops the price of the premium headphones from $350 all the way down to $180. That makes for $170 in savings and one of the best prices the Beats Studio Pro have seen since their release. Don't hesitate if you like these headphones, though, as this pricing could end when Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends.

Related Best wireless headphones in 2025 Good wireless headphones are an investment

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones

Whether you're after a set of headphones or earbuds, Beats has plenty in the lineup to choose from. It's one of the most recognizable headphone brands, and the Beats Studio Pro are often the model of choice for content creators and athletes. The Studio Pro headphones are cool and stylish, yet they're made for much more than looks. They crank out superior sound utilizing Beats' custom accosting platform, which makes everything from movies to phone calls sound great.

Spatial Audio makes these headphones a particularly good option for pairing with your home theater. They have dynamic head tracking that places you at the center of your listening experience, whether that be your favorite movies or your favorite music. You can even listen to lossless audio with these headphones, and they have three built-in sound profiles to enhance every listening experience.

ANC is part of the Studio Pro package, but they also have a Transparency Mode that makes navigating traffic and sidewalks safer. The Studio Pro headphones can get up to 40 hours of life out of a single charge, and if you happen to run them dry while you're out in the wild, you only have to plug them in for 10 minutes to get four more hours of playback.

The Beats Studio Pro are typically pretty pricey at $350, but while the Amazon Big Spring Sale is going on you can pick them up for just $180. That's good for $170 in savings, and every color in the Beats Studio Pro lineup is available at this price.