The iPad (2021) is one of the hottest-selling tablets this Black Friday, and as we turned the corner into Cyber Monday Amazon has already sold out. However, you haven't missed your opportunity to snag the baseline iPad at its lowest price because Best Buy is still selling the 9th-gen iPad for only $249. It's the cheapest iPad you'll still be able to find at its Black Friday price, so don't hesitate and miss out on the deal of the year!

Why you should buy the iPad (2021)

Even though Android is in our name, we know there's no denying the mass appeal that iPads have in the tablet market. Even if you can find cheaper Android tablets out there, Apple has done a commendable job of supporting the iPad since its inception, making it a more robust ecosystem than Android has currently come up with. If you're looking for a tablet-optimized app, it is far more likely to be on an iPad than on an Android tablet.

Another big advantage the iPad (2021) has over some of the cheaper Android tablets is the hardware. Yes, the design of the basic iPad is a tad dated — with the big bezels around the screen and the Home button on the chin — but it is still quite powerful under the hood. The A13 Bionic chipset is far and away superior to the budget-level chips other companies put in their cheaper Android tablets. Heck, the iPad (2021) is even more powerful than some Android tablets that cost more.

The last big reason you'll love an iPad over an Android tablet is Apple's update support. Software is only good if it stays in shape. While you can expect every device to lose support as time goes on eventually, Apple has been consistently supporting iPad with proper OS updates for a good 5-6 years on average. So, even though the iPad (2021) is a couple of years old, Apple will most likely continue to support the model for a few years. With Android tablets, it's entirely possible they only get one or maybe two OS updates if you're lucky — especially the lower-cost models.

Alternative tablet deals

If you're still not convinced that the iPad is for you — or Best bUy sells out before you can snag one — here are a few of the best early Cyber Monday tablet deals on Android tablets that are still worth grabbing.

