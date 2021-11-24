Thanks to the headphone jack being lost on most phones, wireless earbuds are practically a necessity these days. That's why keeping an eye out for deals and offers is always a good idea, especially around Black Friday. While it isn't quite the 26th just yet, Amazon already has some early Black Friday deals running, including a sale on its 2nd gen Echo Buds, complete with active noise cancellation and support for Alexa.

While the Echo Buds aren't the best wireless earbuds in the world, many of their faults are forgivable when they're priced this cheap. With decent sound and a comfortable fit for most — but not all — ears, finding a better deal on buds this holiday season might be a challenge. While their active noise canceling is only okay, and battery life is average at best, those faults are more easily overlooked when they're discounted as they are now.

The 2nd gen Echo Buds come in three variations — wired charging case, wireless charging case, and wireless charging case plus a custom Anker wireless charging pad. These all sport the same $50 discount, bringing them down to $70, $90, and $108, respectively. If you can look past their imperfections, the Echo Buds are an excellent deal either for yourself or as a gift to someone else.

Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds

Get 2+ years of Surfshark VPN for just $2.21 per month ahead of Black Friday This article is sponsored by Surfshark

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email