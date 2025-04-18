Summary Amazon is close to releasing its Linux-based OS, codenamed Vega, on a versatile streaming device.

The report comes from over-divulgent job listings as well as tips from informed insiders.

The new OS probably won't support Android apps, but Amazon is working with major media publishers to develop Vega-friendly streaming services.

How often does a company spend years developing a software suite, make it available to the public without announcing it, and decline to comment on when it'll come to more devices? That's exactly what Amazon did in slapping its custom, Linux-based operating system on the Echo Show 5, Echo Hub, and Echo Spot.

Now, a new report based on overly informative job listings indicates Amazon is charging full steam ahead with its replacement for the Android Open Source Project-based Fire OS for its first-party tablets and TVs. In addition to a host of listings referencing the still-in-development software — codenamed Vega — the leak includes insider information claiming Amazon will release a streaming device, like a compact streaming stick or set-top box, sometime this year, with major services' apps already in the pipeline.