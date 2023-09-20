Summary Amazon unveiled the third-gen Echo Show 8 at today's device-focused event, featuring a refined look and a centered camera for improved video call experience.

The new Echo Show 8 comes with a faster processor, spatial audio, and room adaption technology for enhanced performance and sound quality.

It's available for pre-order starting today and will ship next month for $150.

Amazon's hosting its big device-focused event for 2023 today, where the company usually takes the stage for a whirlwind hour filled with new gadgets ahead of the holiday season. While today's event is focused on big upgrades to Alexa — it is the year of AI, after all — it didn't take long for the company to unveil its first big refresh. Amazon is delivering a new Echo smart display, and you won't have to wait too long to get your hands on it.

This is the third-gen Echo Show 8, and for its first update since 2021, the company is adding some crucial new features. It's got a slightly refined look, complete with a newly centered camera that should make it easier to place calls without appearing to look awkwardly off-camera. Considering Google is effectively shuttering the ability to make video calls on the Nest Hub Max, Amazon's decision here couldn't have come at a better time. The company says background noise should be minimized as well, though I can't imagine how much that really matters in a home.

Under the hood, Amazon is using a faster processor for improved performance, specifically when interacting with the display. Sound-wise, you'll find the industry's latest buzzword here — spatial audio — alongside room adaption technology that Amazon says should make it a better speaker overall. By sensing the acoustics of your house, the Echo Show 8 will automatically adjust your music playback for better sound.

As for its smart home features, the Echo Show 8 now uses a new adaptive home screen that adjusts depending on contextual situations — think news headlines, the time, or much more. We've seen this sort of thing on Google's hardware, as my kitchen-based Nest Hub Max automatically senses when I'm approaching to change what's on screen, but Amazon is really pushing that experience here. This Echo also acts as a smart home hub with Matter support, which should make it futureproof as the standard continues to see adoption.

Amazon's latest Echo Show 8 is hitting store shelves next month, but it's up for pre-order today. It can be yours for $150, a $20 price bump over the last-gen model, but considering Amazon has a big sale planned for next month — not to mention Black Friday — expect to see it on sale before the end of the year.