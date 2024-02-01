After being announced in mid-January, the Galaxy S24 lineup went up for sale in key markets starting January 31. This was after a two-week preorder period, where you could get Samsung's flagship smartphone with some stellar deals. While preorders might be over, the best deals on the Galaxy S24 series are still around. With Samsung's 2024 flagship now widely available, Amazon is continuing with its preorder deal and bundling a gift card of up to $200 with the phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is already a contender for the best Android phone to launch in 2024 — and there are still 11 months left in the year. Samsung's latest flagship packs a super-bright 2,600 nits display with Gorilla Glass Armor, which has an anti-reflective coating to reduce reflections. It is also more scratch-resistant than before.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powerful and power-efficient. Coupled with a 5,000mAh battery, the phone can easily last a day of heavy use. You also get a flexible quad-camera setup, though the phone struggles to capture motion, which is a bummer.

All these improvements will cost you, though, with the S24 Ultra costing $1,300. Amazon's deal will get you a $200 gift card, which you can use to buy accessories for the S24 or one of the best wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $550 $1300 Save $750 The Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best flagship Android phones you can buy right now. It features a gigantic 6.8-inch QHD+ display, a suite of Galaxy AI features, a versatile camera setup, and an all-day battery life. $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $550 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

If you don't want a phone as big as the S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S24+ is the model to buy. It comes with some key iterative improvements, like a QHD+ AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a beefy 4,900mAh battery. The phone also comes with all the Galaxy AI features like its bigger brother, including the ability to translate conversations in real time. And yep, it even gets access to the new Circle to Search feature.

The cameras on the S24+ are not as flexible as the Ultra, but they will still impress you with their picture quality. Motion capture remains an issue though, like on the S24 Ultra. Still, for $1,000, the Galaxy S24+ is a great phone to buy, especially with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. Add in a $150 eGift card from Amazon, and it makes the S24+ an even better buy.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus packs all the AI features of its bigger brother in a more compact frame, which is easier to carry. You also get a QHD+ display, 12GB RAM, and a 4,900mAh battery for all-day use. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24

Want a compact Android phone with access to all the Galaxy AI features and a decent camera? The Galaxy S24 is ideal for you then. It packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip as its bigger siblings, 8GB RAM, and features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel.

You miss out on a flexible zoom camera system, but the 50MP primary snapper and the 12MP ultrawide are still capable of capturing great pictures. And the 3x telephoto can help you capture decent portrait shots.

The base Galaxy S24 ships with 128GB storage and costs $800. You should avoid this model and get the 256GB variant, which retails for $860. Amazon will throw in a $50 eGift card with your purchase to sweeten the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 While compact, the Samsung Galaxy S24 packs the best parts of its bigger brothers. This includes a super bright 2,600 nits 120Hz AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, Galaxy AI features, and a 4,000mAh battery. $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung $800 at Amazon

Irrespective of which Galaxy S24 variant you buy, rest assured you are buying one of the best Android phones to launch this year. Samsung promises seven years of OS updates for the entire S24 lineup, so these phones will get updates for years to come.