Once a serious contender in the streaming wars, Prime Video is starting to feel less like a rival to Netflix and more like an extension of Amazon's storefront. While the platform still offers compelling content, its user experience has increasingly become a casualty of the company's broader ecosystem-first strategy. With aggressive advertising, cluttered interfaces, and a growing push to upsell, Prime Video today feels like a service that serves Amazon more than it serves the viewer.

From Prime member perk to marketing machine

Prime Video is a confusing mashup of free shows and paid rentals

When Amazon launched Prime Video, the company positioned it as a bonus for Prime members. Over time, the service carved out its identity with award-winning shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, and Jack Ryan. For a while, it seemed like Amazon was committed to building a high-quality, standalone streaming service.

Fast forward to 2025, and that quality appears diluted. Instead of being a streamlined service with compelling shows, Prime Video is now a confusing mix of paid rentals and third-party channel promotions that leave users questioning what they’re entitled to watch.

Prime Video’s cluttered interface is designed to upsell

Its bait-and-switch approach is annoying



Source: Amazon

The Prime Video interface is one of the most glaring signs of Amazon's ecosystem-first approach. Unlike Netflix or even the evolving UI of Apple TV+, Prime Video’s homepage is busy, chaotic, and misleading. Prime-eligible content, paid rentals, and third-party subscriptions are thrown together, often without clear labeling.

If you are searching for a show, you see the title in the search results, click on it, and then discover that you must rent it. Or worse, you may need to subscribe to another service through Amazon Channels. This bait-and-switch approach is frustrating and feels manipulative. Amazon has designed the interface less for discovery and more for pushing users deeper into its sales funnel.

The Prime Video UI homepage prominently features tabs for Store, Channels, and Rent or Buy, making it feel less like a curated streaming platform and more like an Amazon shopping page. In that sense, Prime Video is no longer a standalone streaming platform. It is an interactive storefront that happens to include TV shows and movies.