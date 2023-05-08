Alongside the Pixel Fold, Google is rumored to announce the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7a at I/O 2023 later this week. The Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a have been extensively detailed in leaks, revealing their specifications and rumored pricing. On its part, Google has also officially showcased its first folding Pixel. The Pixel-branded tablet was the only exception so far whose specs were unclear, but even that's changing now as an Amazon Japan listing that prematurely went live has detailed everything about the device.

Redditor u/betterpasta came across a Pixel Tablet page on Amazon Japan, which indicates the device will go on sale starting June 20 (via 9to5Google). It confirms the tablet will use a Tensor G2 chip — the same SoC that powers the Pixel 7 series — and pack 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 10.95-inch 16:10 QHD+ display LCD panel with a rated brightness of 500 nits and USI 2.0 touch pen support should sit at the front.

Google apparently plans to use 8MP cameras at the front and rear of the Pixel Tablet with an f/2.0 aperture. While the camera hardware might be a significant step down from the Pixel 7, the tablet should still have access to features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Seemingly, video recording will be limited to 1080p resolution from both shooters.

Other specs revealed by the listing include quad speakers, 3 microphones, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 4-pin accessory connector, a physical mute switch, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ultrawide Band. Google apparently plans to bundle the rumored Pixel Tablet dock with the tablet, and you won't have to purchase it separately.

The now-removed Amazon listing suggests the Pixel Tablet could be priced at 79,800 yen (~592) in Japan. While it won't be a direct conversion, Google's upcoming Pixel tablet could cost around $500-$600 in the US. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to know more about the Pixel Tablet as Google's yearly developer conference is happening later this week, on May 10.