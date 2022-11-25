Amazon Smart Thermostat $57 $85 Save $28 The creatively named Amazon Smart Thermostat offers just about the most straightforward operation of any on the market, especially if you're only a casual tech user and appreciate the convenience of Alexa voice control. $57 at Amazon

While not every household appliance needs AI-powered smart home tech inside, adding things like advanced scheduling and in-depth remote monitoring to a home thermostat makes total sense. The Amazon Smart Thermostat works with heating and cooling systems to keep you perfectly comfortable without ever having to manually adjust any settings. It's often considered the most straightforward and easy-to-learn model out there. As you might expect, it also works perfectly with the Alexa voice assistant.

Why is the Amazon Smart Thermostat so good?

Smart thermostats give you extensive HVAC control from anywhere in your home or out of it, as long as you have internet access. They can even save you money by cooling the house at the least critical times, for example, when you're already asleep under the covers. One problem is they can be costly or so complex that most people won't ever get much out of all their features. Amazon's offering eliminates both of those problems.

It isn't the most advanced option out there, which is actually one of its strengths. It does basically everything a traditional thermostat can do, but precisely and via the convenience and readability of a smartphone app. On top of the normal functions you'd expect, it lets you preset temperatures based on time and weather, or you can let it do its thing and manage temperature dynamically to keep you comfy throughout the day.

For Black Friday, you'll find a big discount on the thermostat that includes a C-wire adapter. Unlike analog thermostats, Wi-Fi-connected smart thermostats require a C-wire or common wire to complete the circuit and receive constant power without shutting off. If you don't have the requisite wire all ready to go in your chosen installation location, this sale essentially offers you the adapter for free. If you're looking for hassle-free wireless heating and cooling management, Amazon's got you covered.