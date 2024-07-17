Amazon Smart Plug Prime-exclusive deal $13 $25 Save $12 Amazon's Smart Plug is a $25 accessory that can smartify anything plugged into it, but for $13, it is an absolute bargain. Prime Day discounts have discounted the smart plug to its lowest price ever, and there hasn't been a better time to buy these and dip your toes in the home automation scene. $13 at Amazon

Conventional switches and wall outlets get the job done, but smart home accessories like light bulbs, switches, and sockets unlock several benefits, including remote access, convenient voice controls, and automation routines to perform mundane tasks like clockwork. However, reliable smart plugs are few and far between.

Among the good ones are those from Amazon itself — the tech/retail giant has its own range of smart plugs you can set up with Alexa integration in a few minutes. Prime Day is well underway, and Amazon is running a deep 48% discount on its smart plug, bringing it from $25 down to just $13 for a limited time. That's the lowest price ever since the item was listed on Amazon, making this a must-grab deal for Alexa users with smart home upgrades in mind.

Why should you buy the Amazon Smart Plug?

Amazon’s Smart Plug looks almost like any other with a white plastic shell sporting prongs on one end and a socket on the other. This way, it just plugs into your existing wall outlet, and voilà, it gets all the smart features once setup is complete. The sleek design with its own switch on the side doesn’t hinder the usability of adjacent sockets stacked above or underneath the smart one, but there are a few caveats worth noting.

First off, this smart plug is only designed to handle light loads, such as coffee machines, fans, and low-powered lights in an indoor setting. It isn’t weather-resistant for outdoor use and can’t power heavy loads like gaming PCs and portable space heaters. More importantly, Amazon’s Smart Plug only features Alexa integration and is incompatible with other systems, so you will need to have an Alexa-enabled smart speaker around to control this smart plug.

That said, Amazon’s smart plug is a no-nonsense gadget that doesn’t entail complex rewiring of calling the electrician. You can set it up quickly using a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and the companion app. Then, you can set up automations and routines for when the connected appliance should power on or off. You also get voice command support through Alexa, along with remote app control, so you can shut things off, even when you’re not in the socket’s vicinity.

All that convenience can be yours for just $13 a piece this Prime Day instead of the usual $25, making the Amazon Smart Plug a much better value proposition despite its ecosystem limitations.