I've said it before, and I'll say it again: smart plugs don't have to do much to be good products: they need to turn on and off when required and not take up too much space in the outlet. The Amazon Smart Plug nails that, and it's on sale for Prime Day. On a bad day, the plug retails for $25, but it's just $12.99 today.

You don't need any smart hubs or other hardware to get started with the Amazon Smart Plug. It connects to your Wi-Fi network, and the Alexa app you probably already use handles setup and management. Naturally, it integrates with any Echo devices you have around the house for voice control—no extra setup required.

Amazon Smart Plug — 48% off

$12.99 at Amazon

Smart plugs are ideal for automating lamps, space heaters, holiday lights, coffee makers, and other devices that don't mind being turned on and off regularly. Amazon's plug is smartly designed to take up less vertical space than horizontal, keeping the second plug from obscuring in a standard two-outlet setup. You can even have two Amazon Smart Plugs side-by-side.

This device does see occasional discounts, but they come much less frequently than other Amazon devices. The last major sale was on Black Friday 2021 when the Amazon Smart Plug was down to $15. So, today's sale is even better.