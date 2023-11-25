Amazon Smart Plug $15 $25 Save $10 Amazon Smart Plug is a convenient way to turn ordinary appliances into smart, voice-controlled ones with a simple, hassle-free set-up — and it's down to $15 right now. $15 at Amazon

Smart plugs are one of the easiest ways to add some modern-day convenience to your home, and one of the most affordable, the Amazon Smart Plug, is an even better deal for Black Friday at just $15. That’s $10, or a whopping 40%, off from the original price of $25. Getting an already budget-friendly product for even cheaper is always good news. There's a lot to like about the Amazon Smart Plug, and with Amazon Black Friday deals so affordable, you don't have much to lose giving this one a shot.

Why you should buy the Amazon Smart Plug this Black Friday

The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to let you add voice controls to pretty much any device with an analog on-off switch, from lamps and fans to major appliances. This way, you don’t need to buy expensive smart devices: the $15 smart plug can add voice controls (through an Echo speaker or the Alexa app) and automation options to hardware you already have.

The Alexa integration lets you set up routines to automatically turn the appliances on and off based on specific times or motion sensors. For example, you can set it up to turn on a lamp near your front door when your Ring camera detects you entering the house.

The best part? You don’t have to fuddle around with complex installation. Just plug it in, and in a few taps on your phone, it’s ready for use. It takes mere minutes and anyone can do it. Also note the Amazon Smart Plug's compact size, which means the smart plug doesn’t hog too much space and leaves neighboring outlets available for simultaneous use. The plug doesn't work with the Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit, of course, but if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem, this $15 smart plug is a great investment that will yield convenient returns for years to come.

