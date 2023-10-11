Source: Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 Amazon's Smart Plug is a smart way to add Alexa voice control to any outlet, so you can boss around your devices with your voice. It's easy to set up and use, and it doesn't require a hub. During Prime Day, you can get it for 48% off. $13 at Amazon

Smart plugs are the magic bullet of home automation. They are a great way to make your home smarter without having to replace all of your devices. Just plug a smart plug into an outlet and connect it to your Wi-Fi network. Then, you can use a smartphone app to control it and any devices that are plugged into it. Models like the Amazon Smart Plug offer additional features, such as Alexa voice control, so you can use your voice to control it.

This smart plug normally costs $25, but you can get it for $13, so you can save a whopping 48%. This offer is part of Amazon's Fall Prime Day, but don't wait too long because this deal is only available for a limited time during this big sales event.

Why you should buy the Amazon Smart Plug

Like many of the best smart plugs, the best thing about the Amazon Smart Plug is that you can use it to make your dumb devices smarter. This means you can control devices that don't have built-in smart home functionality, like space heaters, lamps, and coffee makers. For example, you can set a schedule to turn on your coffee maker at the same time each day or turn on your space heater when you're cold.

The smart plug is more than just a way to turn your devices on and off remotely. You can also use it to create routines that make your life more convenient. For example, you can create a morning routine that turns on your lights, or an away routine that switches on both your lights and TV at random times to make it appear as if you're at home when you're actually away. It has a few other features that make it a great choice for smart home enthusiasts, including an on/off button, so you can still control it manually if needed, and an LED light that lets you know when the plug is powered on.

There are a few caveats, though. The smart plug needs to be connected to a 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi network to work, and it is only compatible with Alexa. This means that it won't work with other home automation systems, like Google Home. If you're invested in Google's ecosystem, you may want to check out other smart home deals for Prime Day.