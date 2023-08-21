Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 $625 $850 Save $225 The Samsung Galaxy S22 may not be the newest and the greatest in Samsung's lineup of phones, but it can still hold its own against its successors. With a powerful processor, a decent camera system, and a compact design, the former flagship phone is still worth springing your hard-earned money for at the right price. $625 at Amazon (256GB)

It's been a hot minute since the Samsung Galaxy S22 was replaced as the shiniest toy on the block, but it continues to hold its own against its successors in terms of design, performance, and value for money. If you're not one to care much about going after the newest model, the Galaxy S22 is definitely still worth the buy. There's a reason why it was a mainstay in our best Android phones list until the Galaxy S23 line came along, after all.

If its original price tag was causing your hesitation about making the jump, Amazon's latest deal slashes $225 off the 256GB variant, so you can get your hands on one of Samsung's best flagship phones for a steal price. The kicker, though, is that the discount only applies to the Phantom Black and Green colorways, but if you're not too crazy about these colors, you can always cover your phone up with stylish S22 cases.

Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still worth the purchase

As we noted in our comparison review of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23, there's no need to scramble for an upgrade if you already own the S22. The former flagship phone is notably great across the board, from its 6.1-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel that displays rich colors and boasts an adaptable refresh rate to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that delivers a buttery smooth performance even with heavy use. It also comes with a decent camera system that packs a 50MP f1.8 sensor and 3x telephoto lens, both of which are great for point-and-shoot photography.

Design-wise, the S22 doesn't have the pesky floating cameras its successor has, with its lenses instead situated within a module located in the upper left corner of the phone. This makes it look much less clunky, and the cameras are protected slightly better as a result. Speaking of protection, it's equipped with an Armor Aluminum chassis, which Samsung claims is more durable than standard aluminum, along with Gorilla Glass Victus+ panels at the front and rear. These don't make it immune to accidental drops, but you can rest a bit easier knowing that it's as resistant to scratches and breaks as glass gets.

The main gripe most have with the S22 is its battery life. Its 3,700 mAh battery can only last until the end of the day at most if you're lucky, but if you're quite the heavy user, expect to recharge midday. It has 25W fast charging, though, which can take the phone from 0 to 60% in half an hour, making up for the subpar longevity.

Clocking in at only 6.1 inches, the Galaxy S22 is undeniably smaller than a lot of phones, but hey, at least it's less likely to slip from your hands. It's pretty obvious that S22's pros far outweigh its cons, making a splurge justifiable.

We should mention that this Amazon deal offers the 128GB unit for just $600 (at least for the Phantom Black colorway), but we recommend getting 256GB for more storage space (we know you need it). The bump in digital real estate makes up for the additional $25 you'll have to fork over, and you'll have one more color to choose from, too.