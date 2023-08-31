Just like that, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is six months old. Even though that seems like a century in the tech world, the trifecta of Samsung's flagship phones is as fresh as ever, cementing its place as some of the best Android phones in the market. But the fact that the series is about six months old means that it's bound to get some of its best deals in the not-so-distant future, with Amazon kicking it off with a $200 discount on the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The deal nets you the S23+ for just $800, its lowest price ever, making now an opportune time to snap one up. You can also save $50 on the Galaxy S23, which isn't as enticing a deal as the other two, but hey, savings are savings. All units on sale are unlocked, and you can pick your preferred storage size and color. Lavender, anyone?

Samsung Galaxy S23+ $800 $1000 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a perfect pick for those looking for a larger screen but still want their phones on the more compact side. This one has more in common with the Galaxy S23 than the Ultra, but it has faster charging, longer-lasting battery, and more storage options. $800 at Amazon (256 GB)

Just like most middle children, the Galaxy S23+ is sometimes disregarded. After all, why would you go for the middle of the pack when there's a nicer, brighter, and bigger S23 Ultra and a much cheaper and compact S23? But there's a lot to love about S23+, especially if you don't like a giant for a phone but still value a bigger screen size. It has much more in common with the S23 than the Ultra, but it has a larger battery capacity at 4,700mAh, faster charging speeds at 45W, and larger storage options. It's the Goldilocks of the bunch, as people would always say, and with the Amazon deal, it's nearly as cheap as the S23. You'll only have to spring a couple more dollars for a larger screen size.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 If you want the biggest, brightest, and the best, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is it. It boasts a bevy of premium features, including a 200MP camera, a 5,000mAh battery that lasts over a day, a powerful Snapdragon processor, and a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display. It also comes with the added convenience of the S Pen for note-taking and on-the-go doodling. $1000 at Amazon (256 GB)

What else is there to say about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, really? It remains our top pick for premium phones, and for good reason. It boasts a litany of impressive features, including but not limited to a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ curved-edge AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery that can last over an entire day, and a camera that can snap the clearest shots and footage. It's got an S Pen to boot, allowing you to take notes and doodle on the go.

Samsung Galaxy S23 $750 $800 Save $50 The Galaxy S23 offers the best that Samsung has, but in compact form. A powerful device you can operate comfortably with one hand, it comes with a decent 6.1-inch AMOLED display, an impressive camera system, a battery that lasts an entire day, and then some at $50 off right now. $750 at Amazon (128 GB)

And then we have the baby of the trio, the Galaxy S23, which, of course, is not inferior by all means. It may be the smallest with its 6.1-inch display, but it's just as powerful as the S23+ and packs the same camera system. It has smaller storage and charges slower than its siblings, however, but if you want a capable phone you can operate comfortably using only one hand, then it's your best bet. Amazon is only offering a $50 discount on this one, though, but if compact is your priority, then cop this one.