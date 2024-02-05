Summary Amazon is beta-testing an AI chatbot called Rufus that will be trained on the e-commerce company's product catalog.

Rufus is expected to provide suggestions, comparisons, and recommendations for products based on customer queries and other Amazon shopping data.

Despite Amazon's plan to launch Rufus, it is unclear whether the company will charge users for leveraging the chatbot, but it could be beneficial for shoppers who often hesitate to make purchases.

Many Big Tech companies have made headlines as of late for their ventures into artificial intelligence. From Google to Microsoft, it seems like everyone wants to follow in the footsteps of OpenAI with a chatbot of their own. Now, Amazon wants to get in on the action — the company is planning to launch an AI-based chatbot for customers who want a more interactive shopping experience.

Amazon has announced that it is currently beta-testing an AI chatbot called Rufus. The bot was trained on the e-commerce company’s product catalog to enhance UI for customers. This means that, eventually, you’ll be able to ask Rufus for suggestions on products, item comparisons, and recommendations. In addition to being trained on Amazon’s expansive collection of products, Rufus was also given customer reviews and community Q&As to digest and retain.

Amazon says that, when the chatbot is ready to launch, it will be able to give you the insight you need in a “conversational context.” The company has not announced an official rollout date for all of its customers, but says that those in the US will begin to receive access in the coming weeks.

While Amazon is just beginning to test the AI chatbot waters, others have long been developing AI features and services. Microsoft is one of these businesses, and it’s already at a point where it’s beginning to offer a paid tier for its AI chatbot. Copilot, Microsoft’s AI chatbot, is still only available in a limited capacity as a part of Windows 11. However, the company is now launching a pro tier for those who are interested in a more expansive version of Copilot for $20 per month. For the recurring fee, you’ll experience faster performance, as well as integration with your Microsoft 365 suite. This means that if you’re a frequent user of Outlook or Word, for example, you can deploy Copilot within the software when needed. It’s worth noting that the $20 per month fee is for only one user.

Microsoft has already launched a Copilot app for Android, suggesting that it isn’t entirely against the idea of interoperability — at least in terms of its AI products. Bing Image Creator, for instance, is another AI-based service that Microsoft has made widely available in a limited capacity. Whether Amazon intends to eventually charge its users to leverage Rufus has not been determined. However, it could be helpful for indecisive shoppers who often abandon their carts. Rufus may end up playing the role of a customer’s conscience while weighing their product options. If it translates into sales, the chatbot will be a win for Amazon and its bottom line.