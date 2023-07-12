A good video doorbell combines the best of smart home security and convenience, making it safe and easy to see who's at your door from anywhere in the world. One of the most renowned brands, Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell family comes in a range of shapes, sizes, and power sources, widely known for its seamless setup process and user-friendly interface. You'll almost certainly find one to fit your needs, and at a heavy discount for the next day or so, thanks to Prime Day sales.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Essentially an upgraded version of the Ring Video Doorbell 3, the Plus offers a few focused improvements in addition to wiring-free installation and an upgraded camera. Its 1536 x 1536 resolution leads to remarkably crisp images, although it's limited to 1:1 for a specific reason. It's designed with an eye on keeping packages safe from the ever-increasing threat of porch pirates. There's even a purpose-driven package detection mode, so you know exactly when things get delivered.

If you get a lot of deliveries, there's no better option. As a high-end battery-powered doorbell, it doesn't need any complicated installation. The motion detection and latency are better than ever. However, if you're looking for complete security coverage, a more advanced Ring doorbell might be better thanks to features like color pre-roll video and bird's-eye view.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $130 $180 Save $50 One of Ring's newest offerings, the Battery Doorbell Plus, aims to minimize package theft. Its package detection and improved motion detection go a long way toward that goal. It's one of the best battery-powered options on the market, and its significant Prime Day discount makes it hard to pass up. $130 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

It's not exactly new, but that's part of its beauty: The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell was so great that it still holds up to this day, and its price has dropped to the point where it's a total steal during Prime Day. You can wire it to your home's electricity or run it on its rechargeable battery, but you need to unmount it to charge it, which is a bit of a pain.

Overall, it's a great and reasonably priced video doorbell option, and its 150-degree field of view is great at covering your entire front step. And it does offer package detection, although its 90-degree vertical FOV is a little restrictive. But if you want something affordable, today's a great day to pick one up.

Source: Ring Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 It's relatively basic compared to more recent models, but the Ring Video Doorbell 2 will still serve most homeowners well. It's as reliable and easy to use as every other Ring doorbell and sports some much-needed upgrades over the original Ring. It's also about as affordable as they get, thanks to Prime Day. $55 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

One of the most advanced yet, the Pro 2 sports some nice-to-have features that even the popular and costly Ring Video Doorbell 4 doesn't, like dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. It boasts the same 1536p, 1:1 resolution as the Battery Doorbell Plus, giving you plenty of space to see what's on the front stoop and who's standing next to it.

It does require wired power, but for a reason. Hardwired power enables pre-roll recording, so you can capture what's happening for a few seconds before the motion detection triggers. This could be instrumental in keeping yourself, your family, and your property safe, so if you demand the best, take advantage of today's Prime Day discount and get the Pro 2.

Source: Ring Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 $150 $250 Save $100 It's the latest high-end offering from Ring, and it really shines in the camera department (which makes sense for a premium video doorbell). The resolution, field of view, and overall clarity are practically unmatched in the field. As long as you're OK with wired installation, it's one of the best doorbells money can buy. $150 at Amazon

Ring Peephole Cam

This one's a little different from the rest. It's the obvious digital evolution of the simple hole in the door that's been most people's front door security for millennia. It's as easy to install as they get — you literally just stick it on your door — and that's it. Plus, its compact size and battery power make it perfect for apartment dwellers since it won't leave any permanent marks on a doorway.

It even has the highly respectable field of view found in other recent Ring devices, 150 degrees vertically and 90 horizontally. Add in its dependable motion zone customization, scheduling, and calibration, and it's every bit as useful as its more involved brethren but even more convenient. The only major drawback is that you need a peephole to use it.

Ring Peephole Cam $100 $130 Save $30 If you're renting (especially an apartment), there's no better option than the Ring Peephole. While it was released in 2021, it was quickly discontinued until 2023, when a massive software update brought it in line with the top-quality image processing and motion sensing of the rest of the Ring lineup. Pick it up today for 25% off during Prime Day. $100 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

They don't get more straightforward than this one. It's as small as doorbell cameras get, sporting the most useful features, including two-way audio, motion detection, easy snapshots, and a 1080p resolution. It's a wired-only installation, though, and requires existing doorbell wiring. But if you're committed to the (admittedly minor) project that wiring a doorbell is, there's nothing cheaper.

Take note, however, that while it uses your old doorbell's wiring, it doesn't use your old doorbell's chime. So you'll need to pair it with a speaker that has Wi-Fi access and Alexa built-in. But don't worry; you can also use the Ring Chime, which is super affordable and easy to use. In fact, you can get the doorbell itself for just $5 right now, and the chime comes bundled for only an additional $15.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired $35 $65 Save $30 The entry-level option, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, is perfect if you need remote video access to your front door but don't need a ton of fancy features or want to pay a fortune. Its Full HD camera and night vision work just fine, as do its Alexa alerts and all-important motion detection. $35 at Amazon

Do you need a Ring Protect subscription to use a Ring Doorbell?

Technically, you can still access the camera remotely, get alerts, and talk to whoever's at the door without a subscription. However, most of the advanced features are locked behind a paywall. There are three levels of Ring Protect subscriptions that cost $4, $10, and $20 per month.

Most people are happy with the Basic plan, which gives you features like 180 days of cloud storage, enhanced notification detail, and snapshot capture, among others. The Plus level simply adds an extended warranty on all Ring devices located at your address. The Pro plan, though, provides critical services, including backup internet and professional monitoring. If you demand the most secure front door possible, it's worth considering.