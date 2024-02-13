Summary Popular streaming platforms have become more expensive, but Amazon Prime Video's recent price hike wasn't significant.

Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple Music, and YouTube Music have all gotten significantly expensive over the past couple of years. Amazon Prime Video was an outlier to a certain extent, with the membership only becoming 15% more expensive in February 2022. However, given the benefits, the hike did not pinch much. In late December 2023, though, Amazon announced it was bringing ads to Prime Video, and an ad-free viewing experience would cost subscribers an extra $3 monthly. It turns out that Amazon is also removing Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support unless you are ready to pay extra.

4K Flime first spotted Prime Video streaming content in HDR10 with Dolby Digital 5.1 instead of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the ad-supported tier. An Amazon representative confirmed to The Verge this was an intentional move and the company was limiting support for the two Dolby standards to its ad-free tier. So, unless you are ready to pay an extra $3 per month, you can't enjoy Prime Video content in the best quality possible on your support TV or streaming device.

This goes against Amazon's original announcement from December 2023, which only mentioned ads coming to its existing tier.

Amazon Prime's yearly subscription costs $139 in the US, or $15 monthly. If you subscribe to the ad-free tier, you pay an additional $3 per month, which translates into $75 annually or $18 monthly. That still makes Amazon's streaming service cheaper than Netflix, whose top-tier 4K plan costs $23 per month. Plus, a Prime membership gets you free two-day or one-day delivery and other perks.

Amazon also offers a standalone Prime Video subscription for $9 per month. Even in this plan, you must pay $3 extra monthly to stream content without ads and with Dolby Vision and Dolby Studio.

For now, Amazon is only showing ads in the US, UK, Germany, and Canada, but it could expand to more regions later this year. Presumably, Dolby Vision and Atmos support have also been removed from the ad-supported tier in these regions only.

If you don't have a high-end TV with Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support, this change is unlikely to affect you. But Amazon's move of slyly limiting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content to its ad-free tier without any prior announcement is unlikely to go down well with some of its subscribers.