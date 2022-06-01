There's a host of stuff coming to Prime Video in June. Here's everything you will want to watch.

Prime Video has a slew of big releases this month. The most notable of these are the new seasons of its Amazon Original shows, but there are a lot of awesome movies also coming to the service. Here’s everything you should watch on Prime Video in June 2022.

TV Shows

The Boys Season 3

The Boys is back for another season on June 3, and it’s going to be a bloody one from the looks of it. The show is obviously going to explore Homelander’s deteriorating mental state, and if the trailer is to be believed the show will be more violent than ever. The show has been a major success for Prime Video, and it’s even landed the service several Emmy nominations.

Fairfax Season 2

Another Amazon show gets a new season in June as well. This time it’s Fairfax ,the popular animated series for adults. The show follows four middle school teens pursuing popularity and online clout in an ever-changing digital world. The show is equally funny and heartwarming, and this season will even feature an appearance from Guy Fieri.

Movies

Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is a psychological thriller from master filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. It follows Nina (Natalie Portman), a young woman pursuing her dreams of being a ballerina. When she is finally cast in a production of Swan Lake, she quickly finds herself enamored with the show’s director. She also finds herself jealous of another dancer - Lily (Mila Kunis). The movie quickly turns dark as Nina has vivid hallucinations and goes down a path of self-destruction as she pursues perfection.

Black Swan was nominated for five Academy Awards the year it was released, and Natalie Portman took home the Best Actress Oscar for her performance.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

If you’re looking for something a little more humorous, Shaun of the Dead is a classic horror-comedy that’s just as funny as it is bloody. The movie follows the titular Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his friend Ed (Nick Frost) as London falls to a zombie apocalypse. After slowly realizing what is happening, the two set off to save their friends, only for things to go horribly (and hilariously) wrong.

No Time To Die (2021)

No Time To Die is the latest James Bond film, and the fifth to feature Daniel Craig. After facing several delays due to COVID-19, the film was finally released in September 2021. In the film, Bond has retired from MI-6 but is recruited by the CIA when a very important scientist is kidnapped. As you’d expect, the plot quickly thickens from there as new and old foes alike become involved.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, No Time to Die is one the most ambitious and captivating Bond films in decades. Originally brought in to punch up the script, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller Bridge adds her character charm and wit to the film, making it a Bond film like no other.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street was a wild and bombastic film when it released, and little has come out since that can top it. It’s based on the memoir of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker turned Wall Street fraudster. It has a star-studded cast featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort, Jonah Hill as his business partner Donie Azoff, and Margot Robbie as Naomi Lapagali.The film was directed by Martin Scorsese and was nominated for a host of awards when it came out in 2013.

Everything coming to Prime Video June 2022

6/1

Will & Grace

Annie Hall

Antwone Fisher

Baby Monitor Murders

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

Call Me By Your Name

Dr. Dolittle

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fences

Galaxy Quest

Groundhog Day

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Half Baked

I Think I Love My Wife

In & Out

Juno

Meatballs

Megamind

Mermaids

Mother!

Mr. Mom

Mr. Wrong

New York Undercover

Next Day Air

Not Without My Daughter

Philadelphia

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

Sabrina

Shaun Of The Dead

Snake Eyes

Switchback

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream

The Fighting Temptations

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated

The Honeymooners

The Love Letter

The Mod Squad

The Nanny Diaries

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Presidio (1988)

The Sandlot

The Time Machine

The Transporter

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Wiz

Top Gun

Twilight

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Walking Tall

Whip It!

White Men Can’t Jump

World’s Greatest Dad

6/3

The Boys Season 3

6/5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

6/10

Fairfax Season 2

No Time To Die

6/12

My Fake Boyfriend

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

The Wolf Of Wall Street

6/17

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Lake

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

6/24

At Home With the Gils

Chloe

The One That Got Away

Sin Límites / Boundless

6/30

Bang Bang Baby

