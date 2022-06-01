Prime Video has a slew of big releases this month. The most notable of these are the new seasons of its Amazon Original shows, but there are a lot of awesome movies also coming to the service. Here’s everything you should watch on Prime Video in June 2022.
TV Shows
The Boys Season 3
The Boys is back for another season on June 3, and it’s going to be a bloody one from the looks of it. The show is obviously going to explore Homelander’s deteriorating mental state, and if the trailer is to be believed the show will be more violent than ever. The show has been a major success for Prime Video, and it’s even landed the service several Emmy nominations.
Fairfax Season 2
Another Amazon show gets a new season in June as well. This time it’s Fairfax ,the popular animated series for adults. The show follows four middle school teens pursuing popularity and online clout in an ever-changing digital world. The show is equally funny and heartwarming, and this season will even feature an appearance from Guy Fieri.
Movies
Black Swan (2010)
Black Swan is a psychological thriller from master filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. It follows Nina (Natalie Portman), a young woman pursuing her dreams of being a ballerina. When she is finally cast in a production of Swan Lake, she quickly finds herself enamored with the show’s director. She also finds herself jealous of another dancer - Lily (Mila Kunis). The movie quickly turns dark as Nina has vivid hallucinations and goes down a path of self-destruction as she pursues perfection.
Black Swan was nominated for five Academy Awards the year it was released, and Natalie Portman took home the Best Actress Oscar for her performance.
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
If you’re looking for something a little more humorous, Shaun of the Dead is a classic horror-comedy that’s just as funny as it is bloody. The movie follows the titular Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his friend Ed (Nick Frost) as London falls to a zombie apocalypse. After slowly realizing what is happening, the two set off to save their friends, only for things to go horribly (and hilariously) wrong.
No Time To Die (2021)
No Time To Die is the latest James Bond film, and the fifth to feature Daniel Craig. After facing several delays due to COVID-19, the film was finally released in September 2021. In the film, Bond has retired from MI-6 but is recruited by the CIA when a very important scientist is kidnapped. As you’d expect, the plot quickly thickens from there as new and old foes alike become involved.
Directed by Cary Fukunaga, No Time to Die is one the most ambitious and captivating Bond films in decades. Originally brought in to punch up the script, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller Bridge adds her character charm and wit to the film, making it a Bond film like no other.
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
The Wolf of Wall Street was a wild and bombastic film when it released, and little has come out since that can top it. It’s based on the memoir of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker turned Wall Street fraudster. It has a star-studded cast featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort, Jonah Hill as his business partner Donie Azoff, and Margot Robbie as Naomi Lapagali.The film was directed by Martin Scorsese and was nominated for a host of awards when it came out in 2013.
Everything coming to Prime Video June 2022
6/1
Will & Grace
Annie Hall
Antwone Fisher
Baby Monitor Murders
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan
Call Me By Your Name
Dr. Dolittle
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Fences
Galaxy Quest
Groundhog Day
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Half Baked
I Think I Love My Wife
In & Out
Juno
Meatballs
Megamind
Mermaids
Mother!
Mr. Mom
Mr. Wrong
New York Undercover
Next Day Air
Not Without My Daughter
Philadelphia
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
Sabrina
Shaun Of The Dead
Snake Eyes
Switchback
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream
The Fighting Temptations
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes Unrated
The Honeymooners
The Love Letter
The Mod Squad
The Nanny Diaries
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Presidio (1988)
The Sandlot
The Time Machine
The Transporter
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Wiz
Top Gun
Twilight
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Walking Tall
Whip It!
White Men Can’t Jump
World’s Greatest Dad
6/3
The Boys Season 3
6/5
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
6/10
Fairfax Season 2
No Time To Die
6/12
My Fake Boyfriend
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
The Wolf Of Wall Street
6/17
The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Lake
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
6/24
At Home With the Gils
Chloe
The One That Got Away
Sin Límites / Boundless
6/30
Bang Bang Baby
