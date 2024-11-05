Key Takeaways Amazon Prime Video’s new genAI feature provides summaries to help you recall TV show details.

X-Ray Recaps offers concise summaries of plot points, cliffhangers, character arcs, alongside summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even specific sections of episodes.

The feature is rolling out now in the US for Fire TV customers.

The Google TV Streamer is an intelligent device that can control your smart home devices with Matter support, and can help choose what to watch with AI-generated summaries, and season-by-season breakdowns of content powered by Gemini.

Amazon, on the other hand, is taking things one step further with Prime Video, by helping users recall where exactly they had left a show or series, with AI-generated context around what they might have missed or forgotten.

Prime Video already offers a host of 'X-Ray' features, helping users dive deep into information related to what they're watching. This includes tidbits about the cast, soundtracks, related trivias, and even bonus content. Building upon the same set of features, the streaming giant is now introducing X-Ray Recaps — a generative AI-powered feature that offers concise summaries of plot points, cliffhangers, character arcs, alongside summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even specific sections of episodes.

"With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place," reads Amazon's press release about the feature.

Rolling out on Fire TV devices, support for additional devices coming soon

Source: Amazon

The AI-powered feature, as suggested by the e-commerce giant, is powered by Amazon Bedrock — an Amazon Web Service tool that provides access GenAI tech. Amazon mentioned that X-Ray Recaps are powered by "a combination of Amazon Bedrock models and custom AI models," but it didn't name names. The tool essentially parses through subtitles and dialogues and analyzes video segments to generate detailed summaries about shows, also ensuring that no spoilers about what's to come slip through. So, the next time you're watching the season 2 of a series on Amazon months after season 1 ended, you won't need to Google a recap for season 1 to get up to speed — you'll be able to find it within Prime Video.

More importantly, if you catch your family or housemates enjoying a new series together, and they're already a few episodes in, you'll be able to quickly generate a summary about the elapsed episodes, including key plot points and context to help you catch up.

Source: Amazon

The streaming and e-commerce giant indicated that X-Ray Recaps are currently in beta, and only available to Fire TV customers in the US on all Amazon Original series. Support for additional devices is expected by the end of 2024.