Ad-supported tiers for streaming services are all the rage right now. After both Netflix and Disney Plus introduced their cheaper alternatives, AMC+ became the next one to follow suit. Now, seeing just how popular this tactic has become among its competitors, Amazon Prime Video could become the next streaming service to incorporate an ad-supported tier into its offerings.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon wants to increase its revenue stream from advertisements, and to do so, it might launch an ad-supported tier of Prime Video in the near future. The report states these discussions only recently began and resulted from cost-cutting decisions that led to massive layoffs.

Amazon could incorporate ads in different ways, such as adding them to existing Prime subscribers' content and charging more for an ad-free version. The ads would be short, the report explains. If you have Amazon Music, this might sound familiar. Prime users do have access to it, but the free tier has a very limited number of tracks you can listen to. If you want more music, you'll need to upgrade to a more expensive version.

It wouldn't be the first time Prime Video incorporates ads into its platform, however. The sports events that the streamer airs show ads, and several series and movies already feature pre-roll ads before watching your desired piece of content. Amazon also offers a free streaming video service called Freevee, which hosts shows like the immensely popular Jury Duty.

Given that nothing is concrete yet, there aren't many details regarding the monthly fee. Currently, Prime Video costs $8 per month for those who don't want Amazon Prime, and it's also available at no extra cost for those who do have Prime.

For now, Amazon Prime Video is still ad-free, and if you're looking for something to watch, feel free to check out some of our favorite shows to watch on the streaming service.