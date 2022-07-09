Amazon Prime subscribers have access to several useful Amazon services. This includes Prime Video, free same-day delivery (in eligible zip codes), and shipping benefits. Amazon Prime members can also stream over two million ad-free songs and hundreds of playlists via Prime Music. Amazon's music streaming service is available on all major platforms and integrates neatly with Amazon Echo devices. Setting up and listening to Amazon Prime Music on your mobile device is a simple process.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 per year or $15 per month. If you don't have Amazon Prime, sign up for a 30-day free trial and try the service.

How to download and log in to Amazon Music for iOS and Android

The Amazon Music mobile app is featured in the App Store and the Google Play Store. Start by installing Amazon Music on your device. Then proceed to the steps below.

Open Amazon Music on your phone. Select Sign In With Amazon. Enter your Amazon Prime account credentials. The app asks you to import audio content from the Android Music folder to manage your audio files in a single app. 2 Images Close

How to set your music preferences in Amazon Music

You can set music preferences in the Amazon Music settings to improve suggestions that the app will give you. It's a great thing to do when you're first getting started.

Open Amazon Music and tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Music Settings. 2 Images Close Select Music Preferences. Select the Like button next to one or more music languages to set your preferences to discover music. Tap Done in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close

How to adjust the streaming quality and download preferences on Amazon Music

You can adjust the streaming quality and download preferences in the Amazon Music Settings. This is a good idea if you're dealing with a questionable internet or a limited data plan.

Go to Amazon Music Settings (refer to the steps above). Scroll to the Playback menu. Open Streaming Quality. Change the streaming quality for Wi-Fi and mobile data. Select Standard if you prefer high-quality compressed audio, or tap a button next to Best Available to adjust the audio quality automatically based on the network speed. Select Data Saver to limit streaming quality to conserve cellular data. Tap Save. 2 Images Close

You can also go to Download Settings and select Space Saver to limit music quality to consume less storage. From the same playback menu, you can disable Loudness Normalization if you don't want to play all songs at the same loudness level.

2 Images

Close

Amazon Prime Music offers an equalizer in the playback settings to fine-tune your audio for optimal listening.

How to find music and create playlists on Amazon Music

When you're finished tweaking your Amazon Music Settings, go back to the Prime Music Home menu. From here, you can check suggested albums, podcasts, playlists, trending playlists, radio stations, and popular songs. Tap any song, album, or playlist and start playing songs on your phone. Amazon has many great ready-to-use playlists, but you can make your own playlists. Follow these steps to make a playlist:

Open an album or playlist and check the songs list. Tap the three-dot menu next to a song and select Add to Playlist. 2 Images Close Select Create new playlist. Enter the playlist name and tap the Save button. Amazon Music adds the song to your playlist. 2 Images Close

You can create multiple playlists for different purposes and find them from the Library menu.

Launch Amazon Music and go to the Library menu. Open Playlists. 2 Images Close Filter your playlists by tapping the By Me button. Check all your playlists in action. Close

Amazon Music also offers lyrics and behind-the-scenes trivia for top songs. Lyrics appear below the album cover in the playback menu. Tap X-Ray at the bottom to check the interesting tidbits.

2 Images

Close

Download music for offline listening

There are plenty of circumstances where having content downloaded can be useful. Downloading your favorite songs, albums, or playlists is simple. Follow these steps, and you'll be ready for that plane ride in no time.

Open any album or playlist on Amazon Music and select the download button. Close If you only want to download a specific song, tap the three-dot menu next to it and select Download. 2 Images Close To find your downloaded songs, go to the Playlists menu (refer to the steps above). Select the Downloaded button and check your music collection for offline listening. Close

Explore Alexa integration in Amazon Prime Music

Amazon integrated Alexa into the Prime Music app, so you can use voice commands while listening. Keep in mind that Alexa doesn't work when the Amazon Music app is in the background. You must keep the app in the foreground.

Open Amazon Music and say "Alexa" (or tap the Alexa tab). The voice assistant will be ready to assist you with the following commands:

"Play music."

"Play the new song by Adele."

"Play Ed Sheeran songs."

"Play popular music."

"Play music I like."

"Play specific (say playlist name here) playlist."

You can also use Alexa to control music playback options like pause, resume, and skip.

Amazon Music Prime vs. Amazon Music Unlimited

The basic version of Amazon Music Prime comes bundled with your Prime subscription. If you want a more robust music streaming tool, consider using Amazon Music Unlimited. This standalone streaming service offers up to 90 million tracks, offline support, and a Music HD add-on to listen to lossless and hi-res audio. Music Unlimited pricing starts at $8 per month for Prime members and $10 per month for others. There's also a Family plan that costs $14 per month. Amazon offers a three-month free trial to all new Amazon subscribers.

The free version of Amazon Music still provides access to top playlists and thousands of stations, but it also has ads. Amazon Prime or Music Unlimited are the better choices if you require offline listening and want to go ad-free.

Enjoy millions of songs at your fingertips

Amazon Music is an ideal streaming service for Prime members who don't want to spend extra on another music service like Spotify or YouTube Music. If you don't find Prime Music's library compelling enough, upgrade to Music Unlimited to access 90 million songs and lossless audio.