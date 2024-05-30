Summary Amazon Prime offers free shipping and exclusive deals for frequent shoppers.

Prime members can now enjoy free ongoing Grubhub+ membership with perks.

Take advantage of the $5 discount on Grubhub orders over $25 until June 2 if you're a Prime member.

If you're a frequent Amazon shopper, you'll know that getting a Prime subscription is the way to go. You get awesome delivery options, like free same-day shipping, along with special discounts, and access to the brand's vast Prime Video catalog. Furthermore, Prime members can also get free PC games, and have also had access to a free subscription to Grubhub+.

While Amazon has offered the latter in the past, it was unclear whether it would become a permanent perk of a Prime subscription. Well, it looks like at least for the time being it will, as Amazon has now announced through its website that Prime members new and old will be able to take advantage of a free ongoing Grubhub+ membership.

Free delivery and $5 towards a future order until June 2

WIth that said, Prime members will continue to be able to indulge in the Grubhub+ perk, which will include $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12. Furthermore, Prime members will also see lower fees when using Grubhub, along with up to 5% back when picking up orders. In addition, users will also be able to make orders directly from Amazon.com or the Amazon app, which is highly convenient.

While ordering take out might not be your thing, this perk can still be beneficial, especially if you're pressed for time and need food quickly. So, if you've yet to take advantage, and you're a current Amazon Prime member, you might want to give it a try because, now until June 2, Prime members will be able to save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25.

If you're not a Prime member, you can always sign up for free for a limited trial and give it a try. You'll gain access to all the benefits of the service, which means quick shipping, easy returns, a vast streaming video selection, and so much more.