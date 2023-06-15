Amazon's Prime Day is expected to hit in just a few short weeks, and the relatively short sales event will naturally spill over into the weeks before and after. It seems like pretty much everything that Amazon sells gets discounted at some point, and that includes many of the best smart home gadgets you can buy today. These gadgets are designed turn your regular old appliances, speakers, lights, and controls into intelligent additions to your smart home network, but the elevated cost can keep your dreams grounded.

Amazon is one of the best places to shop for smart home equipment, and we're expecting to see a lot of great deals during Prime Day proper. However, we've already been searching the web for some smart home deals ahead of Prime Day, and we've put together this collection of top picks on which you can save big.

Best early Prime Day smart home deals

Source: Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Kasa Smart Plug Mini $28 $73 Save $45 This Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Kasa Smart Plug Mini bundle is one of the better deals ahead of Prime Day. You get the Echo Dot for the regular sale price, and Amazon essentially tosses in the smart plug for free. In total you save about $45 while landing the smart speaker that can control the smart plug. This is the cheapest we've seen this bundle at Amazon. $28 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat $199 $249 Save $50 Google's Nest Learning thermostat is a device that can save you big money over time on heating and cooling bills. It's easy to install, it adapts intelligently to your habits, and it looks great on the wall. It's currently 20% off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, bringing the total down to $199. That's the best price we've seen in about three years. $199 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Ring Alarm Pro $210 $300 Save $90 Connecting your security system to your smart home setup can help you keep tabs on everything at all times. This kit comes with an alarm base, a keypad, an eero Wi-Fi 6 router, four door sensors, and a motion sensor. We also saw the current $210 sale price mid-May, but beyond that it's never been so affordable. $210 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Studio $160 $200 Save $40 Amazon's Echo Studio is the right choice for those who want the best sound possible from their smart speaker. It's compatible with Alexa and will stream content from all the major providers. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos and the speaker's ability to act as a smart home hub to control everything else just extends the value. It's currently 20% off at retailers, bringing the total down to $160. $160 at Amazon $160 at B&H Photo Video $160 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $35 $60 Save $25 You can pick up the regular Echo Dot for less money, but those who want to use it on their nightstand should consider getting the version with a clock. It's currently on sale for 42% off ahead of Prime Day, bringing the total down to $35. That's the cheapest we've seen, and you might not want to wait until Prime Day proper to pick it up. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy

A bunch of Amazon's best Alexa-powered speakers have been discounted ahead of Prime Day, and some of these prices are as cheap as we can ever recall seeing. There's a chance that they'll dip lower for Prime Day proper, but you can still get a great deal even if you don't want to wait.

The excellent Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) that we reviewed favorably is a cheap way to get your hands on a new nightstand assistant, but you can also pick up the standard Echo Dot (5th Gen) on sale with a Kasa Smart Plug Mini thrown in for free. We expect to see more of the best smart speakers with clocks go on sale in the future. If you're more of an audiophile, the Echo Studio speaker we also reviewed favorably is on sale; I'd wait longer for this one to see if it drops lower on the actual Prime Day.

Our top pick when it comes to the best smart thermostats — the Google Nest Learning — is currently down to its best price we've seen in years at $199. This one might dip lower as we approach Prime Day, but if you need a new heating and cooling control now you'll still be getting a great deal.

These deals listed above are just some of the standout options as we head into Prime Day. Continue reading for more early Prime Day deals on smart home devices!

Best smart speaker and smart display deals to watch

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15 $192 $250 Save $58 Amazon's 15.6-inch Echo Show smart display is currently enjoying a 23% discount ahead of Prime Day, bringing the total down to $192. We've seen this exact model hit $170 during Black Friday, and it's expected that it will dip lower as we get closer to Prime Day. It's still a great deal on the oversized display that can act as a central control for your home. $192 at Amazon $192 at B&H $192 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $75 $130 Save $55 At $75, this is almost the lowest price we've seen on the Echo Show 8 smart display. It's been as low as $70 in the past, and we're hoping that price returns for Prime Day. This is a great countertop smart home control with 8-inch display built right in, giving you complete and easy control over your other devices connected to the network. $75 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy

As we approach Prime Day, we're starting to see some of the best smart speakers and best Amazon Echo smart displays go on sale. While these discounted prices aren't as good as we've seen in the past, they're still a great way to save some money if you need some smart sound right now. These speakers and screens can act as a central control point in your smart home while also producing quality sound or a quality picture. They're a convenient way to keep tabs on the comings and goings without pulling out your phone.

We found the Show 15 to be perfect for setting up an elegant (and large) control center in our Echo Show 15 review, but we also loved the smaller 8-inch version in our Echo Show 8 review. We're hoping to see more sizes of the Echo Show go on sale for Prime Day, and we'd also love to see some more of the best Google Assistant smart speakers discounted for those who are in the Google ecosystem.

Best smart home security deals to watch

Source: Amazon Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera $140 $260 Save $120 This two-pack of Arlo's Essential Spotlight Cameras is enjoying the best price we've ever seen ahead of Prime Day. It's currently 46% off, bringing the total down to $140. These cameras record at 1080p and act wirelessly, with Alexa compatibility for easy control. They even have two-way audio, letting you talk to anyone nearby. $140 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $36 $50 Save $14 Video doorbells are a hot commodity during Prime Day, but right now you can pick up a Blink for 40% off. It features 1080p video with two-way audio, easy setup, and it comes in two different colors. This might get cheaper on Prime Day proper, but this is still a great deal as it stands now. $36 at Amazon $36 at Best Buy

Securing your home can be expensive, especially if your hardware can intelligently communicate with your other smart home devices. Prime Day generally brings a ton of great sales on products like the best battery-powered Wi-Fi security cameras, including the incredible Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera. You can pick up a single camera or a two-pack depending on your needs; both are on sale ahead of Prime Day.

High-end smart doorbells are also very popular during Prime Day, and we're hoping to see some big discounts from Arlo, Ring, Wyze, and Blink. You can already check out Amazon's Blink Video doorbell that we reviewed for 40% off, but it might drop even lower as we get closer to Prime Day proper.

Best smart light deals to watch

Philips Hue BR30 Smart Bulbs $67 $100 Save $33 These LED smart bulbs from Philips Hue work with white or color palettes, but you do need the Hue hub for them to work properly. The two-pack of BR30 bulbs run at about 85W for plenty of brightness, and you can currently save 33% ahead of Prime Day. $67 at Amazon

Whether you're looking for light bulbs, lamps, or lighting strips, Prime Day is a great time to shop for your new smart home lighting. We're expecting to see deals on big brands like Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, Govee, and TP-Link Kasa, and you should be able to find starter kits and additional packages on sale.

Smart lighting is a great (and relatively affordable) way to step into smart home automation; that's exactly how I first got started, and it's been a fun ride ever since. Just be sure to pick up the correct hub (if needed) before buying extra standalone lights.

Best smart plugs and switches deals to watch

Source: Kasa Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A $40 $50 Save $10 Kasa's four-pack of Smart Plug Minis work with all major smart home environments and don't require a central hub. You just plug them in, you make sure they're communicating, and you then plug in other devices or appliances you want to control. You can pick up this bundle for 20% off the regular price ahead of Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

Kasa is a major brand when it comes to the best smart plugs around, but we're also hoping to see Prime Day sales on products from major brands like TP-Link, Govee, Wyze, and Philips.

As with smart lighting, smart plugs are a great place to get started with your smart home setup. A plug here and a plug there can make it feel like all of your appliances are intelligent, and the plugs themselves are relatively affordable. Going one step further, you can even find smart home switches that are a more permanent fixture with the same end goal.

Sales on these devices aren't yet particularly impressive, but these are a common Prime Day feature. We'll keep a close eye on prices to ensure you get the best deal possible.

Best smart appliances deals to watch

Source: iRobot iRobot Roomba 694 $179 $275 Save $96 The iRobot Roomba 694 vacuum work with Alexa thanks to Wi-Fi abilities, making it easy to schedule cleaning and keep track of its progress. It's on sale ahead of Prime Day for 30% off, which is about $5 away from the best price we've ever seen. $179 at Amazon

Amazon doesn't just discount smaller and more affordable items during Prime Day. Larger appliances — including fans, coffee makers, garage door openers, sprinkler controllers, vacuums, and more — also see some hefty discounts, allowing you to spend less and still finish off your smart home dreams. A lot of these sales don't last long during Prime Day due to their popularity, but we'll be keeping a close eye on deals to prevent and missed opportunities.

One standout deal ahead of Prime Day is iRobot's Roomba 694 automatic vacuum with Wi-Fi control and Alexa compatibility. This is within about $5 of the best price we've ever seen, and you can right now save almost $100 ahead of Prime Day. There's sure to be a lot more great deals heading into the actual Prime Day event.

A lot of the best smart home devices are already within the affordable range, and frequent sales outside any major events like Prime Day can make it difficult to find the perfect price. That's why we're keeping a close eye on all manner of smart home gadgets, from speakers and screens to security and appliances. We'll be sure to include devices compatible with major smart home environments like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and we'll be sure to check prices to ensure you're not buying something that was cheaper just a few weeks ago.

Amazon shopping is straightforward and about as easy as it gets, but there are some great Amazon shopping tips that you should know before navigating something like Prime Day. And if you aren't already a subscriber, Amazon's Prime membership will unlock the best of the best deals when we finally get to the actual Prime Day event.