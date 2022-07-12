Amazon’s annual Prime Day is now in full swing, and Samsung products are, naturally, also a part of it. Samsung’s tablets are pretty much unrivaled in the Android market, so it’s great to see that many of them are on sale during the shopping event. This is also true for the entry-level market, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite seeing a drop to only $115, which is roughly a quarter off the usual $150 it goes for.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn’t the greatest tablet out there, but it doesn’t even have to be at either its regular or its discounted price. Instead, it wants to serve as a bigger secondary device for your phone, or maybe a neat little gadget for your kid. After all, it has a sturdy metal frame that should protect it well from the worst damage to come from accidental drops.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at 28% off

As for technical details, the tablet comes with an 8.7-inch TFT LCD screen that offers a resolution of 1340x800, with some bezels around it, but nothing out of the ordinary. It’s powered by a Mediatek Helio P22T, joined by 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM — not too great, but good enough for light entertainment on Netflix, YouTube, and Co. For those times when you’re out and about and need storage to store your media, there’s also microSD card support. With the 5,100mAh battery paired with this hardware, you should also expect to get many hours of entertainment out of the device.

As with any Prime Day deal, don’t hesitate too long as demand is going to be high and stock limited. If you’ve been eying an affordable tablet, now is your chance to get one for even cheaper.