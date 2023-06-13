This year's Amazon Prime Day will soon arrive with all manner of deals from the tiniest of earbuds to the biggest of smart speakers, but the deals that we'll be watching most closely are, of course, deals on the best Android phones. While phone deals seem to never end throughout the year — in fact, there are plenty of worthwhile phone deals available right now — Prime Day offers the tantalizing notion that bigger deals will pop up for summer's official-unofficial shopping holiday. We're here to help you approach these sales with a level head and the pricing history of a pro — and help you see if you even need to wait for the actual event before you grab your new digital lifeline.

Best early Prime Day phone deals

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $975 $1200 Save $225 Samsung's latest and greatest phone is already seeing decent discounts well ahead of Prime Day, as Amazon is offering $200 off and Best Buy is offering $225 off the spiritual successor of the old Galaxy Note line. These deals barely drag the Ultra down under $1,000, but there's no denying that the screen and performance offered by this super-sized phone are premium in every way (except charging speed). $999 at Amazon $975 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro If you want the best camera experience on an Android smartphone available today, the Pixel 7 Pro still holds the crown — at least in North America. With the process prowess that helps Google punch above its sensor-class and the robust editing features of Google Photos, the 7 Pro is ready for your most chaotic photo shoots and concerts. $200 off is stellar, as we've only seen it below $700 two or three times. See at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a Free $50 Amazon gift card The newest A-series Pixel is not technically on sale, per se, but you can get a $50 gift card to help offset its $500 price tag. You need to make sure you click over to the gift card bundle on the Amazon listing, but that credit could come in very handy once Prime Day rolls around. In the meantime, you get to enjoy one of the best Android phones on the market in fun colors and a slightly more manageable size. $489 at Amazon $449 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy phone deals to watch

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ $825 $1000 Save $175 While the Galaxy S23+ is technically the middle child of the S23 series, it feels like a more complete thought than its little sister. And when you can get it for basically the same price as the baby S23 while getting better battery life, a bigger screen, and double the amount of default storage, why would you do anything else? Especially at Best Buy where it's $25 cheaper and you can get up to $500 by trading in your current phone. $849 at Amazon $825 at Best Buy

Samsung itself has actually been a bit stingy with non-trade-in deals for its phones so far this year, but that's okay; Amazon has been picking up the slack alongside Best Buy and the carriers. In fact, there are pretty decent Galaxy S23 deals to be found right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and at AT&T, where you can trade in any Galaxy S, Z, or Note device — working or not — and get a free S23 or $800 off the S23+ or Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are due to be replaced "in late July" at Galaxy Unpacked, so Prime Day will likely bring major discounts to the outgoing foldables. It seems odd to buy a new foldable literally within spitting distance of its successor's debut, but maybe Prime Day and Unpacked will be close enough to buy the phones, then either return or unbox them depending on how the announcement goes.

Galaxy A-Series phones don't see quite as many discounts around Prime Day as the flagship series, but at the very least we're expecting the Galaxy A54 to see at least a $75 discount. To keep things easy, here's the lowest unlocked price to date we've seen for each of these phones; if it drops below these prices, it's time to pull the trigger:

Samsung Galaxy S23: $700 — wait for $650

Samsung Galaxy S23: $825

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $975

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $770 — wait for $700

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,350

Samsung Galaxy A54: $375 — look for $350 or below

Google Pixel phone deals to watch

Deals on the Pixel 7 series and even the new Pixel 7a have been fast and furious, and while I doubt we'll see the 7a dip below $450 — though you can currently grab it with a free $50 Amazon gift card — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are another story. The Pixel 7 Pro is already $200 off, and I'd wager money we see it closer to $600 near Prime Day, while the Pixel 7 is currently offered with a free $100 Amazon gift card.

If you're not after the Pro's sweet telephoto camera and that curved screen, the question of whether to buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7a mostly comes down to which one has the lowest price at the time, as they are 93% the same exact phone. Of course, given that the Pixel 6a is still being sold down at $350 now, last year's A-series might still be the winner if it gets below $250 this Prime Day.

OnePlus phone deals to watch

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $430 $650 Save $220 While the OnePlus 11 may bring back the alert slider and have its fingerprint sensor in a better spot, getting a phone that feels the same in hand and is hundreds less cannot be ignored. $430 goes a long way towards us forgiving the flaws of the OnePlus 10T. $430 at Amazon

OnePlus has been running more of its discounts on OnePlus than on Amazon of late, but you can get a free storage upgrade on the OnePlus 11 right now, along with a lowest-price-ever $430 OnePlus 10T. While deals on the OnePlus 10 and 9T crop up sporadically, with the 10T at $430 and the brand-new Nord N30 available for $300 preorder right now, I wouldn't go for anything older.

I had hoped we'd see some Prime Day deals on the outgoing Nord N20 — one of the best budget Android phones around — supply seems to have withered after frequent spring sales. $300 for its successor isn't terrible, especially when it comes with a larger screen, larger battery, much faster charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor rather than those blinding under-screen optical sensors.

Cheap Android phone deals

Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $299 $349 Save $50 While the Google Pixel 7a may be out and shiny and new, that's $500, which doesn't really sound like a "budget" Android phone to most folks. Last year's Pixel 6a may have slightly older cameras and the first-gen Tensor, but it's $200 less and still offers that sleek Pixel experience. $349 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

It's no secret that there's a small tsunami of great budget Android phones out there, but deals on these phones around Prime Day can get a bit sticky. We've already mentioned four of the top budget phones around — the Galaxy A54, Pixel 6a and 7a, and Nord N20 — but we'll be keeping an eye peeled for the rest of the list and then some. Brands like Motorola tend to try burying customers under a flood of discounts on every phone they've made in the last three years, but it can be a bit of a struggle to tell which ones are true deals and which are their normal "deal" prices.

We'll be cherry-picking the sweetest and safest deals in this category for you once Prime Day itself rolls around, but I'd like to take this time to remind you of a couple of details you might want to keep in mind. If cameras matter to you, and you're on a limited budget, the Pixel 6a is far and away your best bet, though the Pixel 7a can also be a compelling choice if it gets down to or below $400. The Pixel 7a is also one of the precious few "cheap" Android phones with wireless charging, though I'd honestly settle for faster wired charging any day, like the Nord N30's 50W wired charging.