What's better than buying your very first NAS or an enclosure as an upgrade over an existing unit? A discounted NAS, of course! Amazon Prime Day will soon be upon us, and history shows this as one of the prime (sorry, pun intended!) moments of the year to save big on some of the best NAS from brands such as Synology, TerraMaster, Asustor, and QNAP. If you've yet to use NAS and are wondering what all the fuss is about, think of them as smart external storage where you can not only store files and access them across the network but run apps and services too.

They can get really expensive, especially when you factor in multiple drive bays, more powerful processors, expandability through PCI slots and external unit support, and faster networking connections. Still, it's possible to locate some great deals both during Prime Day, and we'll highlight them all in this hub. Amazon Prime Day will run through July 11 - 12 for 2023.

Best deals

Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS923+ $480 $600 Save $120 The Synology DiskStation DS923+ is one of the company's new enclosures with an AMD processor. Replacing the popular DS920+, this is a good discount for anyone looking for a powerful four-bay NAS. $480 at Amazon

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F4-423 $400 $500 Save $100 TerraMaster's F4-423 is a cracking enclosure with a powerful Intel processor, upgradable RAM, M.2 slots, 2.5GbE networking, and enough firepower for running Plex and transcoding 4K content. $400 at Amazon

Source: Western Digital Western Digital Red Pro 20TB $320 $370 Save $50 Western Digital's 20TB Red Pro NAS drive is an expansive storage medium that can store a lot of data. It's not cheap but offers plenty of free space for saving just about anything on an enclosure and this Prime discount brings down the price per GB considerably. $320 at Amazon

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F2-223 $208 $260 Save $52 This is one of the cheapest Intel-powered NAS we've seen this Prime Day. It has everything you'd need to run Plex and transcode 4K media. $208 at Amazon

More great NAS deals

Synology, QNAP, and TerraMaster are taking full advantage of Prime Day to discount a variety of enclosures. The Synology DiskStation DS1522+ is available with a $140 discount right now, and the newer DS923+ is also on sale. On the more affordable TerraMaster front, one of our favorite NAS for Plex, the excellent TerraMaster F4-423, is discounted. Depending on how much you wish to spend, it's possible to score a good deal on some of the best NAS available. It's only when you throw in more drive bays, powerful processors, and faster networking do the prices hike uphill.

More great HDD and SSD NAS drive deals

Western Digital has discounted a few of its Red series NAS drives and we've seen considerable savings on large and smaller mechanical hard drives. We'd always recommend using at least two drives with some kind of RAID enabled for maximum data protection. And always remember to back up all your NAS data multiple times! The price of NAS drives is inflated compared to normal PC-class drives, but that's because these NAS counterparts come with additional features that make them suitable for deployment inside systems that are always on. More advanced NAS drives such as WD Red Pro and Seagate IronWolf Pro takes this further with additional enhancements.

FAQ

Q: How much should you spend on NAS?

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save money, but how much should you spend on a new NAS enclosure? It all comes down to what you plan on using the NAS for. If it's to store some files at home, you'd be better off with a two-bay unit with an ARM processor, costing little more than $200. For running Plex Media Server and other apps with multiple users connected simultaneously, we'd recommend stepping up to an Intel-powered NAS with a few more drive bays.

Bear in mind that most (if not all) NAS enclosures as sold as "diskless", meaning they have no drives pre-installed. This can inflate the overall cost of the NAS considerably as NAS-specific drives can be expensive as you move into the higher capacity range.

Q: What makes a good NAS deal?

You will only find NAS deals here that are worth considering. We've seen retailers in the past artificially inflate prices of products ahead of discounts to make it seem as though the deal is new. We make sure the discounts we cover here at Android Police are deals we'd consider buying ourselves. You can check prices yourself by using tools such as CamelCamelCamel.