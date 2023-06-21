Usually, Amazon announces the date for Amazon Prime Day in late April or early May, but this year the online shopping titan decided to keep us guessing months longer than normal. At long last, we can now share the official dates for Prime Day 2023: July 11-12 will be the 48-hour deal-dropping bonanza. If you remember last year's event, Amazon is using the same second Tuesday and Wednesday in July, so these dates aren't exactly unexpected.

That's right, folks, they're giving you the date less than a month out from the actual event, but that's okay! We've been doing all the prep work for weeks already for you, getting together our guides on what deals you can expect — or in many cases can already take advantage of — in every Android or Google-related category. From the best Prime Day phone deals to tablet deals to smart home deals and beyond, we've got the guides to get you primed and prepped before prices everywhere start dropping.

Of course, like Black Friday, Prime Day is no longer just a two-day event. Noooo, Amazon Prime Day deals officially kick off today. This means that from Prime Day Chromebook deals to smartwatch deals to gads and gads of early Prime Day earbuds and headphone deals, discounts and sales are starting to ramp up. We'll continue digging through them to bring you the best — and warn you away from DINOs (deals in name only) — and in the meantime, keep your eyes on our roundups, like best early Prime Day tablet deals, for the best deals available right now and the prices we're still expecting to come for popular items based on past sales and upcoming events.

For example, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 launching the last week of July is a good omen for excellent smartwatch deals for the Galaxy Watch 5. We don't expect you to keep all these release dates and histories in your head, but that's why writers like me exist.