Amazon Prime Day dates have been a rollercoaster over the past few years, and it’s frankly unpredictable when we’ll see the sale from year to year. Now, Amazon has confirmed it will be hosting Prime Day 2022 in July. We’ve yet to hear the exact dates, and this comes from information in the company’s Q1 2022 earning reports (via The Verge) that also confirmed the date would be the same in 20 countries. We don't yet know those countries, but we'd expect this to refer to the US date.

Over the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve seen Amazon fluctuate with its dates for Prime Day. 2020 saw the company move its sale back to October, while it was a touch earlier than usual in 2021, with the sale starting on June 21 for a two-day event. We'd expect Prime Day to be a two-day event again this year, despite the name sounding like it's a 24-hour event.

While we don’t know the exact date for Prime Day 2022, we can have a solid guess. Every year since 2015, apart from 2020 and 2021, the event has taken place in July. It almost always takes place in the second week of July, and we believe it may move back to a similar slot in 2022, considering the company has confirmed it will be hosting it in that month.

Prime Day isn’t formally announced until at least a couple of weeks ahead of the sale. That means we likely won’t know the dates for a little while to come, but at least you now know to wait until July if you’re looking to make any significant purchases from Amazon.

