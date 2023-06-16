It's that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day is approaching fast. And, of course, Android Police is keeping an eye on all kinds of tech deals in the days and weeks leading up to the big event. We're here to help you make the most of your inevitable Amazon shopping spree. While we expect to see plenty of discounts as we inch closer to Prime Day's yet-unconfirmed official start date, deals in the personal audio space are already starting to heat up — with great prices on some of our favorite headphones and earbuds up for grabs right now.

Best early Prime Day headphone and earbud deals

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 They've been around a few years now, but the Bose Noise Canceling 700 are still the company's top-end ANC cans. Although they stick close to their $379 MSRP more often than not, in the run-up to Prime Day, they're available for $299 — a historically good price. See at Amazon

Source: Sony Sony Linkbuds S The Sony LinkBuds S share more in common with Sony's WF-1000XM4s than the original LinkBuds, which sported a strange, open design. With decent battery life, good audio, and better ANC than you'll typically find in affordable earbuds, the LinkBuds S are a great option — especially at their current discounted price of $128. However, this price could go even lower on Prime Day. $128 at Amazon

Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser HD 350BT Sennheiser's HD 350BT headphones aren't the newest or the flashiest on the market, but they offer strong fundamentals — including a lovely, balanced sound profile — at an affordable price. That's especially true in the days leading up to Prime Day. You can snag a pair for just $70, a full $50 off MSRP. $85 at Amazon

Wireless headphone deals to watch

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Sony WH-1000XM5 are widely regarded as the best ANC headphones you can buy today, and they've got the price tag to match, with a $400 MSRP. Right now, though, the headphones are $50 off before Prime Day — which is about as cheap as they've ever been. It's possible the XM5s will see a bigger discount during Amazon's big event, but they're still a great option at $350. $348 at Amazon

We're already seeing decent discounts on a number of excellent pairs of headphones before Prime Day officially kicks off. For example, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose 700 are already on sale. Still, many other headphones are either full price or discounted by smaller amounts, meaning you'd do well to wait and see how things shake out. Here are a few pairs we'll be keeping an eye on, along with the lowest prices we've tracked on them so far:

Sony WH-1000XM4: $228

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: $259

Bose QuietComfort 45: $229

If you see any of these headphones at lower prices, you can be sure you're getting a good deal.

True wireless earbud deals to watch

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro We've seen Google's premium wireless earbuds, the $200 Pixel Buds Pro, drop as low as $150 a handful of times. Leading up to Prime Day, they're available at a slightly less juicy discount: $160. It seems likely they'll slip down to $150 again during the sales event, but $160 is a fine price, too. $159 at Amazon

There aren't a ton of compelling earbud deals just yet because Prime Day hasn't actually started — Amazon still refuses to announce its exact date, even. But once the event gets rolling in earnest, we expect to see several of our favorite pairs from Bose, Sony, Samsung, and others at substantial discounts. Here are some sets we'll be watching during Prime Day 2023, as well as the lowest prices we've clocked them at to date:

Sony WF-1000XM4: $178

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $229

Jabra Elite 5: $120

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $180

Sennheiser Momentum TW 3: $170

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $64

There's no guarantee we'll see discounts like these during Prime Day 2023, but it's plenty likely. Any options at or below these prices are definite bargains.