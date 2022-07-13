If you’ve been waiting to get your perfect pair of wireless earbuds, then you’d be pleased to know that a lot of them have received a substantial discount for the ongoing Amazon Prime Day. You can pick a high-end pair from Sony or Bose for less than $200, which is a rarity among premium wireless earbuds. Now is the time to make the most of these hefty discounts and replace your existing earbuds with a shiny new pair. Just grab them quickly because these deals are going to end soon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — 40% off

Our “AirPods Pro for Android” are in the top tier, both in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation. Their punchy mid-range and pleasant soundstage are among the best we’ve heard in the Android world, and their ANC also remains unmatched. When paired with Samsung devices, the Galaxy Buds Pro unlock several exclusive features, including 3D audio and seamless device switching. Oh, and you’re going to get a lot of praise from the other end for your clear voice on calls. At $80 off, the Galaxy Buds Pro are worth every penny!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds — 36% off

Bose makes some of the best over-head ANC headphones, and its QuietComfort earbuds get you the same premium experience in a smaller package. These earbuds are big on sound with rich output and noise cancellation that can give any other pair of earbuds a run for its money. While they have a bulky design, they sit in your ear comfortably and won’t fall off, thanks to the extra wings that secure them in your ear. While their MSRP is $279, Amazon is shaving a handsome $100 off of them, making the QuietComfort Earbuds one of the cheapest premium earbuds right now.

Sennheiser CX Plus Special Edition — 40% off

The Sennheiser CX Plus Special Edition are the ideal middle ground between superb sound quality and price. Like you’d expect from a Sennheiser product, they have a pleasing sound profile and are among the best earbuds for taking calls. The CX Plus get you the support for a bunch of codecs, including aptX and aptX Adaptive, which help lower the latency over Bluetooth. These ANC earbuds can last up to 8 hours on one charge, with the case offering a total of 24 hours of backup. During the ongoing Prime Day, the CX Plus is almost half off!

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 — 33% off

One of Samsung’s budget pair of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, comes loaded with features akin to its Pro sibling. It gets you active noise cancellation, which actually works pretty well at filtering out ambient noise—something you don’t usually get from earbuds in this class. These earbuds not only sound good but also get you several convenient features like water protection and Qi wireless charging. For under $100 for this Prime Day, the Galaxy Buds2 are a no-brainer for Samsung phone users.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro — 30% off

Jabra’s newest Pro earbuds are absolutely the best pair for calling. It has got a total of six microphones, of which four are dedicated to calling alone. If you’re someone who takes a lot of phone and zoom calls, the Elite 7 Pro are going to be your perfect pal. And the best part is that they give you eight-hour battery life with ANC on. They’re among the longest-lasting wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. Their launch price seemed a bit high considering some minor downsides, but with this excellent Prime Day deal, there isn't any reason not to get the Jabra Elite 7 Pro.

Sony WF-1000XM4 — 29% off

There’s no doubt that the Sony WF-1000XM4 are a premium pair of wireless earbuds at their full price of $280. But for this Prime Day, you can grab this high-end product for under $200, which is a bargain and the lowest we’ve seen ever. What you’re getting for this price is a crisp and accurate sound output along with ANC that comes close in performance to many premium over-ear headphones. Being a premium offering, you get loads of features, including Qi wireless charging, hands-free Alexa and Assistant integration, and plush foam ear tips instead of silicone. It just doesn’t get better than this!

Jabra Elite 4 Active — 25% off

There aren’t a lot of wireless earbuds that can truly claim to be workout earbuds, but the Jabra Elite 4 Active indeed can. Their sound quality is easily comparable to more expensive earbuds, including Jabra’s own, which says a lot about the Elite 4 Active. With ANC, you can drown out the gym noise and focus on your own music and workout. And when you’re working out, they won’t fall off, nor will they get affected by sweat, thanks to an IP52 rating.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — 20% off

Those looking for smarts in their wireless earbuds can stop their search with the Pixel Buds A-Series. Coming by Google, these earbuds go well with Pixel phones with a software experience that allows for seamless pairing. It’s got Google Assistant baked in, so a lot of options are just a “Hey, Google!” away. We particularly liked them for their discreet profile, and without ANC, the Pixel Buds A-Series are perfect for people who like to be aware of their surroundings, like when riding a bike.

OnePlus Buds Pro — 40% off

OnePlus’s top-end earbuds look and feel premium with their high-quality case and earbud design. You interact with the earbuds by squeezing the stem, which helps prevent accidental touches. These bass-heavy earbuds otherwise produce a clear, sharp sound and are well suited for all kinds of music. And if you want to block out ambient noise, its ANC is quite effective, and you can even set its level as per your need. The Buds Pro can work with any Android phone, not just OnePlus, with a companion app available on the Play Store.

Beats Fit Pro — 20% off

Apple’s AirPods Pro aren’t the best for workouts, but its Beats Fit Pro definitely are. Their winged design keeps them in place even during the most vigorous workout sessions. Like AirPods, the Beats get you some nice features like spatial audio and quick pairing with Apple devices, thanks to the included H1 chip. However, they aren’t entirely locked to the Apple ecosystem. You can use some elements of things like spatial audio with your Android phones, and getting these earbuds to work with your Android phone won’t be a problem, with the Beats app also available for Android.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $120 is a terrific deal, and so is the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, both of which are excellent options in the mid-range segment. But if you feel particularly inclined to get budget earbuds for under $100, the OnePlus Buds Pro and the Sennheiser CX Plus are at their best price today, and you just can’t miss these deals.

As for premium earbuds, there wouldn’t be a better time to pick one up than today. From Sony to Bose earbuds, many of them have received substantial discounts for Prime Day. Many of them used to retail for close to $300, but they are now down to under $200 during this two-day shopping bonanza—which, by the way, is going to end in a few hours (so hurry!). Whatever earbuds you’ve been eyeing or saving up for, go ahead and buy them. You can’t go wrong with any of the ones listed here.