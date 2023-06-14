The Amazon Prime Day sales event will be here before you know it, saving you big money on everything tech and beyond. Whether it's a small accessory or a full computer, you'll be sure to find a deal that suits your needs, including discounts on some of our favorite Chromebooks. We always recommend buying during a sale — especially on big-ticket items like Chromebooks — and Prime Day should provide plenty of opportunity to pick up a new computer on the cheap.

While Prime Day isn't here quite yet, we've begun scouring the web for the best early Prime Day Chromebook deals. With Auto Update Expiration (AUE) dates, pricing history, and market norms in mind, we can help you get the perfect deal on a Chromebook before Prime Day even arrives.

Best early Prime Day Chromebook deals

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") Our favorite Chromebook, which should suit most people, is now down to $374 after riding a regular price of about $430 for the past few months. This model has an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, making it perfect for a heavier workload. You can even get the double the storage for $4 less than the 128GB model right now. $363 at Amazon

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook 516 GE $549 $649 Save $100 Acer's Chromebook 516 GE is our top pick when it comes to the best gaming Chromebooks around. This model with Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, RGB keyboard, and QHD+ 16-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate is regularly priced in the range of $570 to $650, but it's down to $520 at Amazon (and on sale at Best Buy) as we head into Prime Day week. If you'd like to have some fun, this is the way to go. $519 at Amazon $549 at Best Buy

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (Gen 8, 12.2") $279 $349 Save $70 Lenovo's newest Chromebook has only been out for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a $70 discount at Best Buy. That brings the price down to $279 for a model with a gorgeous 12.2-inch FHD+ touch display, Intel N100 CPU, 64GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This is one of the best compact convertibles you'll find, and it's a pleasant surprise to see it on sale already. $279 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $530 $729 Save $199 The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best options out there, but its raised price keeps it out of the running for many casual users. However, it's currently $199 off the regular price at Best Buy, bringing the total down to $530. For a model with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and 14-inch FHD+ touch display, it doesn't get much better than that. $530 at Best Buy

Source: Asus Asus Chromebook Flip CX5601 $449 $649 Save $200 $200 off the best Asus Chromebook you can buy? That's a huge deal even for Prime Day, and we still have a few weeks to go to the predicted start date. This convertible beauty has a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 16-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution. It's a well-rounded laptop that can handle just about anything you throw its way. $449 at Best Buy

As we await the true Prime Day event, these top deals represent savings on some of our favorite Chromebooks. In particular, I've been using the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 since I had it in for testing and have been enjoying my experience. In my Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, I noted that it's "one of the best Acer Chromebooks and one of the best overall Chromebooks on the market today." That still holds true, with performance hardware that's still relevant and a convertible build as versatile as ever.

We know that the new 2023 Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is coming soon with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, so it'll be no surprise to see Acer continue with deals on the older model as we head into Prime Day. We also favorably reviewed the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook, deeming it "a zippy laptop that's well-suited for entertainment and work, especially if you're entrenched in Google's ecosystem of products and services." Considering it's currently down to about $374, you can get a great multitool around the house without overspending.

All of these top deals, plus those listed below, have an AUE date that's not fast approaching. That means these Chromebooks will still get years of system and security updates from Google to keep them relevant even though they're on sale. I've already spotted a few deals on models that will see updates expire in a year or two; these are generally not worth your money, as you'll be spending again on a new Chromebook in just a few years.

More great deals on Acer Chromebooks

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (1H) The Chromebook Spin 314 regularly jumps between about a $380 and $290 price, so grabbing it for $300 ahead of Prime Day might be right for you. This model has an Intel Pentium SIlver N6000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, and a 14-inch HD touch display to go along with the versatile convertible build. $299 at Amazon

Acer Chromebooks are among the most popular and reliable on the market, with many different configurations and designs at competitive prices. While the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is listed in the standout Prime Day deals section, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is even cheaper at $300. That's 21% off the regular price of $380 listed last week.

The Spin 314 is a relatively new device with an Auto Update Expiration date of June 2030. Its Intel Pentium Silver won't match the Spin 714's 12th Gen Intel Core hardware, but it's still a standout convertible Chromebook with a 14-inch touchscreen and 128GB of storage space for those who don't need as much power.

We're expecting to see plenty more great Acer Chromebook deals as we approach Prime Day, and we hope to see deeper sales on the sustainable Vero lineup as well as some of the larger models like the Chromebook 317.

More great deals on Lenovo Chromebooks

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook (16") Lenovo's 16-inch Ideapad Gaming Chromebook has been on a pricing slide since its release, but the current $520 sale price is as low as we've seen in Amazon's pricing history. If you're in search of a new laptop for gaming, this option will get it done with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 16-inch display with QHD+ resolution. $519 at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (15") $279 $479 Save $200 This 15.6-inch Flex 3 Chromebook from Lenovo is another convertible option enjoying a deep discount ahead of Prime Day. With a regular price of $479, you get an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and an FHD touch display with lots of room for work and play. Best Buy has knocked $200 off the regular price, bringing it down to just $279. $279 at Best Buy

The best Lenovo Chromebooks represent some of the best hardware on the market today, with the Lenovo Flex 5i 13 and the new Flex 3i (Gen 8) sitting near the top of the pile. We highlighted those models in the top section of the best early Prime Day deals, but Lenovo isn't done there. Its current gaming superstar, the 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, is down to the lowest price we've seen at Amazon. You'll pay $520 for a rather high-end model that can handle a life of local or cloud gaming.

On the flip side, the 15.6-inch Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is a productivity machine that's currently $200 off the regular price, bringing the total down to $279. You get a large FHD touch display with convertible ability, and it's powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo makes a lot of Chromebooks, and we expect to see more sales as we approach Prime Day. And with sales on the IdeaPad Flex 3i (Gen 8) already occurring, it appears that Lenovo won't be afraid to discount even its newer models.

More great deals on HP Chromebooks

Source: HP HP Chromebook x360 14c $669 $699 Save $30 The HP Chromebook x360 14c is our current top pick out of all the HP devices, on sale or not. It just so happens to be $110 off at HP's official website, bringing the total down to $680. This premium convertible is dripping with high-end features, including top-firing speakers, a 5MP webcam, and a large 14-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution. $669 at Best Buy $680 at HP

HP puts a lot of focus on its business-oriented Chromebooks, and we're hoping to see some deep sales on high-end models like the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. With a firm $1,000 starting price, finding a discount would go a long way in helping you get one of the best laptops on the market.

As it stands now, the impressive HP Chromebook x360 14c is $110 off the regular price. This is our top pick when it comes to the best HP Chromebooks, so any discount is appreciated. This model has an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB of RAM for excellent performance. A 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD has plenty of space and is much faster than eMMC storage, while the 14-inch FHD+ touch display makes everything look beautiful. Thanks to the port selection, 5MP camera, and security measures, this HP Chromebook should make a great business partner.

More great deals on Asus Chromebooks

Source: Asus Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 Pricing for the Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 recently fell off a cliff, leaving last year's $400 price in the dust. You can now pick up this 12-inch convertible laptop for about $325, making it an even smarter pickup for anyone who wants a versatile and compact Chromebook for homework or productivity. It even comes with a stylus for the HD touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. $324 at Amazon

Besides the Flip CX5601 listed in the first section, the Chromebook Flip CM3 is one of the better deals I've seen so far. The roughly $400 price has been holding firm for months, so seeing it drop to $325 is a big deal. Though you'll get better performance from the CX5601, the Flip CM3's MediaTek 8192 CPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage should prove to be sufficient for productivity work and other light tasks. The real gem in the 12-inch HD touch display is the included stylus, which allows you to ink right out of the box.

Looking at our roundup of the best Asus Chromebooks, we're hoping to see deeper discounts on the more premium laptops, including the Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Vibe CX54 Flip, which are better made for gaming and high-performance tasks. Asus also makes a number of budget-oriented Chromebooks in varied sizes; we'll keep an eye on these to spot any dirt-cheap sales.

Best budget Chromebook deals to watch

Source: HP HP Chromebook 11A HP's budget-oriented Chromebook 11a generally bounces between sales due to its age (it has an AUE date of June 2028), but the current 43% discount is quite attractive. For about $149, you can land a compact 11-inch Chromebook that's just about perfect for students and younger users. It doesn't have a convertible build, but it provides long battery life and decent productivity performance from the MediaTek MT8183 CPU. $260 at HP $148 at Amazon

Many great cheap Chromebooks will provide you with a smooth ChromeOS experience and the means to handle productivity work and homework. However, you'll often have to compromise on the display resolution and overall features.

While we've already highlighted some affordable Chromebooks made even better with advance Prime Day sales — like the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (Gen 8) — they can still be considered in the upper reaches of the budget range. Models with current sales, like the HP Chromebook 11a, are where we really get into the savings.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

It can be particularly tough to weed out the good deals on Chromebooks that are already affordable, as there's much less pricing space to play around with. So, we'll keep a close eye on all Chromebooks, budget or not, to let you know about deals worth your time. Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung all have some fantastic and affordable laptops — and we're hoping each manufacturer promotes some sales to make them even cheaper.

Finally, whether you're new to Amazon or have been shopping there for years, our guide with 10 Amazon shopping tips can help you get the most for your money.