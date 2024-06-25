Summary Amazon Prime Day 2024 is set for July 16-17, offering hefty discounts across 35 categories.

Prime members must request invites for exclusive deals to score up to 40% off Sony headphones and 30% off Peloton products.

Early access to deals from influencers and lowest-ever prices on select Amazon devices are available now.

Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon's Prime Day is the biggest shopping festival in the US. Typically, Amazon holds its shopping event in July every year, barring 2020, when the company had to delay it by three months due to the pandemic. For its 10th yearly Prime Day event, the company is sticking to its usual timeframe and will hold Prime Day 2024 on July 16 and July 17.

Related How to make an Amazon wish list Create and share lists of your favorite items

During the 48-hour shopping event, Amazon will provide hefty discounts on thousands of products across 35 categories. Introduced last year, Amazon is also keeping its invite-only deals program around this year. This means that as a Prime member, you must request an invite to exclusive deals to buy the product when the deal goes live. If your invite is approved, you will receive an email during Prime Day containing a unique link to purchase the product during the sale event.

Invite-only deals will continue going live before Prime Day arrives, so keep an eye on the products you want to buy. The e-commerce giant teases that its invite-only deals will offer up to 40% off Sony headphones and 30% off Peloton products.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 16 and July 17 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.

The shopping event will take place in India later this year, presumably in August or late September before the festive season starts.

Some Prime Day deals will go live early

Amazon is starting the shopping event early for Prime members, giving them access to selected deals from today itself. From July 8 to 15, they will also get early access to deals from influencers like Jess Sims, Jared McCain, and Millie Bobby Brown.

You can also get select Amazon devices at their lowest-ever price, including the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Fire TV Cube (3rd gen), Kindle Scribe, and more. Discounts of up to 68% are also available on Fire HD 10, Luna controllers, and Amazon Smart Plugs.