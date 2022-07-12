For most people, Android means Samsung, making the Galaxy S phones the envoy of our favorite OS and often the finest that the ecosystem has to offer. Within that already privileged framework, the best of Samsung's best is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's big and powerful, equipped with an S-Pen stylus, some of the latest and fastest internals, and a fantastic set of cameras. And right now, as part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities, you can pick one up for the lowest outright price we've seen so far, at just $840 — that's $360 (or 30%) off the standard price.

By a lot of metrics, this is the "best" Android phone out there. Samsung offers the longest update commitments, making this one of the longest-lasting smartphone purchases you can make. There are over four years of updates still left on this phone — more than many other devices get when they first came out. Given the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside it, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, it should be relatively future-proof for that time. And if you do end up eyeing an upgrade in a few years, at least you didn't buy it at full price.

Get $360 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

$840 at Amazon

If you've never used one before, the bundled S-Pen might be a game-changing feature, too. Those in the know recognize the S22 Ultra is basically the new Note and built right in on the bottom is a slide-out stylus you can use to scribble down ideas or lists, take selfies, and more. And the 30-100X "Space Zoom" digital zoom on the camera can have you looking at leaves on trees a mountain away, though the less you "zoom," the more detail is preserved.

We didn't actually have many criticisms of the phone in our review outside the fact that it doesn't come with a charger, it's big, and it's sort of expensive. But with the money you're saving today, you can easily pick up an even better charger for it.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can get right now, period, and this is the most substantial discount for it we've seen that doesn't include other financial obligations like carrier contracts or add-a-line promotions. If you want a good deal on a Galaxy S22 Ultra and you just want to buy it without any weird or extra terms or conditions attached, this is a deal to take advantage of. I think there's a real risk Amazon might run out of stock on this before the deal of the day even ends, so act fast. And if this is still just a bit too rich for your blood, the baby Galaxy S22 is also on sale for a similar 30% discount at just $560, making it a screaming deal too.